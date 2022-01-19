Andr Leon Talley dead at 73: Former Vogue editor and fashion icon dies in hospital

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley has died aged 73.

According to TMZ, the former creative director of Vogue “died Tuesday in a hospital in White Plains, NY”.

At this time, Talley’s cause of death is unknown.

He was the long-acclaimed former creative director and American editor of Vogue in the 80s and 90s.

Talley began her fashion career at the age of 28 after landing a job as a reporter for Women’s Wear Daily.

He had moved to New York in the 1970s after a stint in Rhode Island where he attended the prestigious Brown University.

The journalist had received a scholarship from the school after earning a bachelor of arts in French literature at North Carolina Central University in 1970.

Talley earned an MA in French Studies in 1972, with initial plans to become a French teacher – which were later thwarted by his involvement in the New York art scene where he mingled with Andy Warhol and Karl Lagerfeld.

After reporting for Women’s Wear Daily, Andre became the protege of former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, who ran the publication from 1962 to 1971.

At the time, Diana was working as Director of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Talley assisted her in the role which saw her stage countless exhibitions.

From there, Talley lent his natural writing skills to publications like Interview magazine, The New York Times, among others, before taking on his role at Vogue.

He was director of fashion information from 1983 to 1987 before becoming creative director in 1988.

André remained in the role until 1995.

In 2003, Talley opened up about his deep-rooted love for Vogue, which had fascinated him since his teenage years during a conversation with Interview magazine.

“Vogue was my hobby, and no one in my family had ever had a copy of the magazine at home before me,” said the fashion figure, who grew up in North Carolina under the care of her granddaughter. -mother.

“The great experience was on Sunday after church. I washed the dishes, walked through the white part of town to the newsstand open on Sundays. It was my great joy.