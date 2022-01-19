Mary J. Blige sparkles in crystal cut-out dress and matching boots – Footwear News





Mary J. Blige shines like a diamond in her final post. The "Be Without You" singer uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram feed today that showed her posing in a look suited for the hip-hop soul queen. For the ensemble, Blige opted for a crystallized dress that featured two distinct peekaboo cutouts that extended from one side of her body to the other. It also had a long sleeve design which made it perfect for the cold winter month of January. She accessorized with statement jewelry such as bracelets, rings and earrings. She pulled her signature golden tresses into a braided bun which completed her glitzy moment. Related As for the shoes, Blige chose a pair of pointy toe thigh-high boots to match the dress and unify her vibe. Blige's personal fashion aesthetic is edgy and she lives in styles that are both modern and classic. She is known for her tastes and gravitates toward designs such as printed separates, fur coats, intricate suits, leather pieces, bodycon dresses, and efficient cuts that help solidify her vision. On the footwear front, Blige is known for her penchant for wearing over-the-knee and thigh-high boots of all kinds. But she also wears pumps, sandals and mules that melt all her outfits. Some of her favorite brands to feature on her IG feed include Gucci, MCM, and Dolce & Gabbana. When gracing the red carpets, Blige dons designs from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Ralph & Russo, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi and more. Browse the kitchen to see the evolution of Blige's red carpet style. Slip on a pair of thigh high boots and elevate your look.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale’s To buy: Aqua Vivan High Heel Boots, $188.

CREDIT: Farfetch To buy: Le Silla Eva 120mm crystal thigh high boots, $2,419.

CREDIT: Steve Madden To buy: Steve Madden Vava Black Paris Boots, $130.

