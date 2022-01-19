Andre Leon Talley, Vogue editor and fashion legend, dies at 73





Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley has died aged 73. Talley died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to TMZ. The cause of death has not been revealed. Often dressed in giant, flowing dresses, Talley was an imposing figure, he stood six-foot-six in the heyday of America’s most prominent fashion magazine, vogue. Talley ran the fashion news division of the glossy publications from 1983 to 1987, becoming its creative director in 1988, then moving into the role of editor, which he held until 2013. He continued to contribute to the magazine thereafter. Born in 1948 in North Carolina, he credited his sense of style and fashion sense to the churches he attended while growing up with his grandmother, who raised him after his parents left. It was there around the age of 9 that he discovered for the first time vogue at its public library. After moving to New York and working with Diana Vreeland, he got his start in media working for Andy Warhols. Interview magazine, followed by visits to O and Everyday Women’s Clothing, where he became head of the Paris office. Talley’s network and influence grew extensive. He advised Barack and Michelle Obama on their style in 2008, introducing Michelle Obama to the designer of her inaugural dress, Jason Wu, for the first time. He used his influence throughout his years in the fashion media to advocate in favoring more black models both on the catwalk and in magazines, noting how a black editor stood out at predominantly white fashion shows in Paris, Milan and New York. His departure from vogue was rocky. In a memoir published in mid-2020, Chiffon trench coats, the former editor burned his boss and close aide Anna Wintour, despite the two rising through the ranks of the Cond Nast empire together. He accused her of abandoning him after he was no longer of value to her. She didn’t even call on her birthday, he said. I have huge emotional and psychological scars from my relationship with this towering and influential woman, he wrote at the time. Simple human kindness. No, she can’t. He wrote in the book that he hoped she would find a way to apologize before I died… Not a day goes by that I don’t think of Anna Wintour. Talley was the author of another memoir, ALT, and her larger-than-life persona makes for gripping television that showcases her keen sense of clothing. He judged several seasons of project track, appeared on sex and the city, and often abandoned by The Wendy Williams Show. He has featured extensively in The September issue, a documentary about the Met Gala and the 2018 documentary, The Gospel According to Andrew was a hymn to his remarkable life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/andre-leon-talley-vogue-editor-and-fashion-legend-dies-at-73 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos