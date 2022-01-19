Fashion
ABBY: A woman ready to dress her sister in a family affair | Lifestyles
BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022
DEAR ABBY by Abigail Van Buren
WOMAN READY TO DRESS HER SISTER IN FAMILY DUSTUP
DEAR ABBY: I am one of three sisters. My mother passed away more than 10 years ago. My younger sister has my mom’s wedding dress and says mom gave it to her. My daughter is now engaged. I had my sister mail the dress to me or when I visit I can bring it back myself so my daughter can try it on. We live in the United States; my sister lives in Canada. My daughter wouldn’t change it in any way, she would just like to take a picture of it and have some special time with it. My sister refused.
Is it correct? It feels like such an ugly and selfish decision. She has three daughters and wants it for them, which I can understand. But what does my daughter who tries it get out of it? I’m struggling with this and would like your opinion. How can I take the high road but let her know she took the low road and disappoint me? I don’t think she has the market power to take care of our mother just because she got married before me and she has the dress. — DRAMA ON THE DRESS
DEAR DRAMA: If you want to take the “high road,” omit any geographical reference to its denial. Just say that you and your daughter are “very disappointed” with her reaction and that if the situation had turned around, you would have been “more generous”.
You might also consider visiting your sister and bringing your daughter with you, if your sister is ok, so she can try on the dress there. I wish you good luck.
** ** **
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are friends with another couple (“Allen” and “Laura”) who we really like. We live about an hour apart so we don’t see them as often as we would like. When we make plans, Laura almost always invites her sister and her husband. Although they make a lovely couple, sometimes we would rather it was just the four of us.
We are wintering in another state and have invited them to visit. Laura already hints that she would like to invite her sister and her husband. How can I handle this politely? — FOUNDED IN THE EAST
DEAR CROWDED: Handle this by “politely” telling Laura that you and your husband would prefer it to be just a foursome this time, and “maybe some other time” you can include his sister. Period!
** ** **
DEAR ABBY: I’ve wanted to be a pilot for a long time. But because of my medical history and my need to take medication, both of which are disqualifying, it’s not possible. I’ve been good at handwriting similes as a hobby, especially in legal cases, though I’m not paid. Also, I might get a job as a mail clerk in a federal department.
How can I overcome this major disappointment where I am anchored (in terms of work) for life? I pray and have given free psychic readings. I would like to find love but I have trouble with emotional regulation. Please help. — ALL OVER
DEAR ALL OVER: Your first “business” order should be to find a job you can enjoy other than flying. Once that’s done and you’re on a solid financial footing, explore your hobbies. Rewarding relationships are based on mutual interests.
Between your work and your hobbies, you may meet someone with whom you can have a romantic relationship.
** ** **
