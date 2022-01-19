Former Vogue editor-in-chief, the fashion icon was 73 – Deadline





André Leon Talley, the fashion icon who was once Vogue’s creative director and later its US editor, has died. The news was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed via a statement posted on the official Met Gala Twitter page. Talley was 73 years old. “Fashion lost another giant today,” the Met Gala statement read. “André Leon Talley, thank you for your innovative work which has inspired so many of us. Your legacy will live forever. TEAR.” Fashion lost another giant today. Andr Leon Talley, thank you for your groundbreaking work that has inspired so many of us. Your legacy will live forever. TEAR pic.twitter.com/zSu03DYGjG – HF Twit Met Gala (@HFMetGala) January 19, 2022 Vogue and the Met Gala have enjoyed a decades-long relationship, with the magazine’s editor Anna Wintour serving as president of the event since 1995 (excluding 1996 and 1998). Talley was Vogue’s fashion information director from 1983 to 1987, then its creative director from 1988 to 1995. He then served on the jury of America’s Next Top Model, Appeared on Empire and in the first big-screen incarnation of sex and the city. It was also featured in the Vogue-centric The September issue and a number of other documentaries, including The Gospel according to Andrew, first Monday in May and Manolo: The boy who made shoes for lizards. The fashion icon was born on October 16, 1948 in Washington, DC. He said he learned from his grandmother an “understanding of luxury” which was the basis of his sense of style. He discovered Vogue magazine for the first time at the age of 10. Talley earned a master’s degree in French literature from Brown. In 1974, he apprenticed with Diana Vreeland, then editor-in-chief of Vogue, at the Met. She recommended Talley for a job at Interview magazine that led him to Daily Women’s Clothing. He became the head of the publication’s Paris office from 1975 to 1980. He also worked for The New York Times before finally landing at Vogue. After more than a decade there, Talley left vogue in 1995 for a move to O before returning to Vogue as editor until 2013. Talley had an outsized influence in the fashion world. He was outspoken and often championed new voices. He advised the Obama family on fashion, including introducing Michelle Obama to the designer of her inaugural dress. In a 2018 Washington Post test On Beyoncé’s Vogue cover, Talley reflects on her journey: I grew up in the remote South. For so long, no one who held a prominent position in the world of fashion magazines – in the world at large – was black, whether male or female. But in 1988, Anna Wintour started as editor-in-chief of Vogue, and when she hired me, although I thought little of it at the time, I also made history: I became the first man African-American named creative director of one of the world’s leading fashion magazines. As a result, I had the opportunity to offer a point of view in my new role that was different from that of Tony’s high-end and often affluent fashion editor. My point of view was based on a vast cultural knowledge that the old guard simply could not have tapped into. He had this quality so elusive in the fashion world: it was new. France honored Talley last year with the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Hey Recount WWD that the day he was told he would receive the French honor was “the happiest day of my life”. Out magazine named Talley one of its “50 Most Powerful Gay Men and Women in America” ​​in 2007.

