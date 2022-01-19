Who’s next at Louis Vuitton?





While men’s ready-to-wear represents only a small portion of Louis Vuitton’s total revenue, Abloh accelerated the category’s performance and created a number of successes, including eyewear (such as its redesign of Millionaires hues), bags (think the iridescent-hued Keepall bag and soft men’s mini boxers), harnesses (worn by Timothe Chalamet on the red carpet) and varsity jackets, as well as blockbusters delivered with a halo effect on the house. His collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Nike on the Air Force 1 sneakers is also on watchlists for when it drops this year. In LVMH’s third quarter results last October, the group indicated that Louis Vuitton was doing remarkably well, driven by constant innovation and the quality of its products. Nicolas Ghesquire has been artistic director of Louis Vuitton for women since 2013, his contract was renewed in 2018. Abloh: more than fashion In an interview published last November with Anja Aronowsky Cronberg for the 10th issue of the Academic Fashion Journal Clothes, Abloh told the headlines editor: When I first met you, when I started to get my name in fashion, I didn’t want to talk about it, you know that. I didn’t want to deal with race. And now, I think that’s the only legacy I want to leave as a black designer. His creative circle included many musicians, including Kanye West, whom he called his greatest mentor, Lauryn Hill, Drake and Tyler, the Creator, who all attended his funeral. Its creative community also included stylist Ben Perreira, vogue Christine Centenera, Australian fashion director and founder of Armoire NYC, and Matthew Williams, the creative director of Givenchy who created the Been Trill collective with Abloh, Heron Preston, Justin Saunders and YWP. He used the Trojan horse metaphor, but he wasn’t looking to burn the system. He was looking for alternatives, to allow other people to enter, adds Clothesby Aronowsky Cronberg in an interview with Fashionable Business, who was working on a book about Abloh at the time of his death. He didn’t see his role as reinventing a silhouette, but as changing the way people think about fashion. For me, he was a practicing philosopher. About her successor, she says: If we are going to speculate, I don’t think it will be someone from Virgil’s world. He was unique in his curiosity, his open-mindedness, his way of challenging and destabilizing the hierarchy. This way of moving around the world is not easy to reproduce.

