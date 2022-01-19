Fashion
Dress like HBO’s Euphoria – Shop the best looks from I Saw It First
Euphoria is the latest HBO series to take over the internet following its season two return.
It’s not surprising that a show that features Hollywoodstyle icon Zendaya would be popular with TV and fashion fans alike.
Whether you’re looking to turn heads like Maddy or want to chill out in style like Rue, I saw it first has you covered.
Here are the fashion brand’s top picks to help you recreate your favorite looks from the show.
“A TRIUMPH” – @NPR
a new episode of #EUPHORIA sunday on premieres @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/J0FTGYtz4H
euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) January 14, 2022
Dress like Euphoria characters with I Saw It First
Maddy
I Saw It First says that “Maddy is arguably the best dressed from Euphoria” and we’re inclined to agree.
The brand recommends anything cut out or to simply add sparkle and feathers to really turn heads just likeAlexa Demie’s character.
It recommends these orange cut out detail slinky leggings which will help to really nail Maddy Perez’s signature look for the bargain price of 4.50.
But if you’re looking for a stand out LBD this year, then look no further than this black halterneck bodycon cut out mini dress.
It could be yours for only 15, leaving plenty in the budget to add a little sparkle with these stunning black diamante lace up heeled sandals which are currently 70% off.
Add them to your basket for only 21.
Street
If you’re looking for your 2022 to be a bit more laid back, recreating some of Rue’s best looks might be more up your street.
Your first step is to invest in a funky patterned oversized shirt which you can check off your list for just 10 at I Saw It First.
You can’t do a relaxed look without investing in a racer neck crop top and for 10, it’s a steal because it will go with everything.
Complete the look with a pair of black boyfriend jeans which are 75% off in the January sale so will only set you back 8.
Cassie
Basic looks can slay if you wear them the right way – and Cassie (Sydney Sweeny) kills it every time.
I Saw It First recommends shopping its pink and pastel looks and investing in a classic pair of jeans and a crop top and it’ll look effortless every time.
This pink distressed crop denim jacket is adorable and will see you right through spring for only 40.
Paint the town pink with this blush pink satin bust cup cami midi dress for only 12.
But if blue is more your scene, we recommend thismid wash shirred denim cami mini dress which is available for 12 too.
jules
If you can’t say goodbye to the noughties and 90s – we don’t blame you – then recreating Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) signature style might be just what you’re looking for.
The brand suggests opting for more pink colours, lots of layers and of course, mini skirts to nail the look.
This pink mini skirt is an absolute steal at 2.40 and will have you blasting Britney like the noughties never ended.
Or why not make a statement in this purple metallic halterneck cowl neck mini dress?
It could be yours for just 5 from the I Saw It First website.
Kat
Last but not least, Kat’s (Barbie Ferreira) season 2 fashion transformation is the glow up we need from 2022.
If you want to steal her look, I Saw It First suggests opting for underwear as outerwear, chains and chokers.
The brand also recommends investing in sheer tops, PU and hardware.
This harness is a fantastic place to start to recreate Kat’s striking look at home, it will only set you back 15.60.
Alternatively, faux leather skirt is available at the bargain price of 20 so you’ll practically make money off it.
Add a splash of color by puttingthis red zebra high neck bodysuit into your basket for just 10.50.
Where can I watch Euphoria in the UK?
Euphoria airs in the UK on NOW-TV and Sky Atlantic.
Each episode is available to watch from 2 am on Mondays and will air on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm in the evenings.
