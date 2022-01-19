collection release date and info

For the first time ever, Fear of God has collaborated with luxury menswear retailer Mr Porter to launch an exclusive collection.

The Los Angeles-based luxury fashion brand, led by Jerry Lorenzo, now offers a full wardrobe of menswear, including tailoring, outerwear, footwear and accessories on the platform. Through its Essentials line, the brand has also released a range of athleisure pieces as well as matching styles for kids.

Fear of God certainly caters to its streetwear fans through pieces like tees, hoodies and sweatpants made from soft cotton. These casual styles are stamped with the “ESSENTIALS” logo and come in limited edition colors such as “Garden Glove” and “Vicunia” that can easily be mixed and matched. There are also high-end versions of the casual styles for sale, including a wool and cashmere sweater and hoodie.

Other highlights from the collection include a wool blazer, which Lorenzo has refreshed for the modern man by cropping the sleeves. The designer also added a few distressed denim pieces, such as slim jeans. As for shoes, you will have the choice between crocodile-effect leather espadrilles, ankle boots, as well as a pair of sneakers lined with white and cream suede.

The collection is published as part of Mr Porter’s Hosted by series, which spotlights some of the most influential designers in menswear today. The series debuted last year with a collaboration with Dries Van Noten.

With his minimalist and functional approach to design, Jerry Lorenzo is often credited with propelling luxury athleisure to the forefront of menswear. Before creating Fear of God in 2013, the designer was best known for his role on the creative team of Kanye West’s Donda agency, alongside Matthew M. Williams (now head of Givenchy) and the late Virgil Abloh.

While Lorenzo’s cult fashion label had its roots in streetwear, it has since expanded to offer a more diverse range of clothing for various occasions and seasons. In 2021, Fear of God even launched its own unisex line of children’s clothing, dubbed “Essentials Kids”. Over the years, the fashion brand has also gained more fans through successful collaborations with brands like Nike and Zegna, and will undoubtedly grow even further with its upcoming Adidas collection.

Where to buy Fear of God x Mr Porter in Singapore

The complete collection drops today, exclusively on Mr. Porter’s website. Prices range from 35 to 2,265 (about S$64 to S$4,162). Keep an eye on the website for an exclusive campaign video and an interview with Lorenzo himself.

Header photo credit: Mr. Porter