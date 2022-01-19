Andr Leon Talley, avant-garde fashion journalist, former creative director of Vogue, dies at 73

Pioneering fashion journalist Andr Leon Talley died in New York on Tuesday at the age of 73.

His death was confirmed on his instagram Account. The cause of death was not provided.

For decades, the former creative director and editor-in-chief of Vogue shaped fashion and trends, but was never afraid to break the rules.

Talley was born in Washington, DC, andraised in Durham, North Carolina, by his grandmother, Bennie Frances Davis, who he says had a flair for fashion and influenced his attraction to the industry.

He said he ventured to Durham Library as a child and discovers Vogue, begin his relationship with the publication as a dedicated reader.

Talley attended Central University of North Carolina before earning a master’s degree in French studies from Brown University in the early 1970s.

Working as an assistant for Andy Warhol put Talley in a powerful position for the worlds of art and culture. During this decade, he became the head of the Paris office of Everyday Women’s Clothing and contributed fashion coverage to The New York Times. In 1983 he went to work for Vogue as fashion information director and later as creative director.

He left Vogue in the 1990s, returned as editor and left permanently in 2013 to pursue the opportunity to run Numro Russia, a style post, but left after a year. When Barack Obama ascended to the White House, Talley was asked to advise the first family on fashion.

Over the next few years, he appeared on the hit reality show Americas Next Top Model as the judge, the ultimate arbiter, which was his calling.

Talley’s gaze was intense and intimidating, her 6ft 6in frame a glimpse of the mind and intellect behind her fashion critique.

Her idea of ​​impactful fashion included break the rules, but only if you know the rules.

In 2017, Talley tackled the trend for men in rompers, with the cropped version of the jumpsuit telling St. Louis Magazine, The romper trend is not something universal. I don’t see Kanye West going out in a romper, or Drake, Justin Bieber. Certainly not Leonardo DiCaprio. James Corden could pull off a romper.

Talley’s influence has extended beyond the catwalks and the glossy pages: he appeared in the 2008 big screen version of Sex and the City, the Vogue documentary The September Issue and Valentino: The Last Emperor, a documentary on the creator. He was also the subject of the 2018 documentary, The Gospel According to Andrew.

Over the past five decades as an international icon, he has been a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers, the post said. on social media announcing his death.

His 11-bedroom colonial in White Plains, New York, the subject of a legal dispute this year over who owns the rights of ownership and residence, seemed to suggest Talley’s sense of style, comfortable yet grand. He understood the couch of the author Truman Capotes United Nations Plaza apartment.

He said that, growing up, Vogues’ description of Capotes Black and White Ball, a supreme party of society, as a refined world where bad things never happened sparked desire and imagination, The New York Times wrote in his review of his 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches.

Talley’s memoir was noted for discussing her tumultuous relationship with fellow Vogue fashion deity, Anna Wintour. But it also brought a new understanding of her own childhood and her attraction to fashion shows and how race in America was key to her fabric.

His voice was beyond sharp. He used it to encourage inclusion in an industry that has its racial archetypes. He was a constant voice of encouragement for the under-recognized overachievement of black culture, especially in the realm of style.

Rihanna. Janelle Monae. Kerry Washington. Lupita Nyongo. When they walked to the Met Gala, what he called fashion’s Super Bowl, he encouraged them like a proud parent. How beautiful your dress is, he said to Washington.

His sense of propriety and fashionable pageantry dates back to when he went to church with his grandmother. He often made the distinction that it was not just a church, but a black church.

In the Black South, church culture was almost like grad school, Talley said. Garden and Gun in 2018.

He told the magazine that one of his proudest moments was when Edward Enninful became the first black man to run British Vogue and he told Talley, you paved the way.

Information about Talleys’ survivors and services was not immediately available Tuesday evening.