New Alonuko wedding dresses, plus past collections





Alonuko is a British luxury bespoke fashion brand, founded by Gbemi Okunlola. The designer takes inspiration from trends around the world to create looks that make her brides feel entirely stylish. Plus, each piece speaks to a bride’s individuality with dresses designed effortlessly for those with a traditional, modern, and contemporary aesthetic! Most recently, actress Danielle Brooks wore a custom creation down the aisle for her 2022 nuptials to Dennis Gelin. As stated on the brand’s website, “Gbemi believes that ‘a woman should work with her qualities on the inside, to build her beauty on the outside.’ She created Alonuko to work with the female form, not not to hide imperfections or flaws, but to accentuate desired features.” Ahead, take a look at the brand’s past and present collections. Alonuko 2021 With traditional bridal silhouettes paired with couture expertise and a modern aesthetic, Alonuko’s 2021 collection makes every bridal fashion dream come true. Keep scrolling for a preview of the newest dresses. Watch 1 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Strapless trumpet dress Equipment: Crepe The Wow Factor: The structured back knot and the three-dimensional embroidery Watch 2 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Mermaid dress Equipment: Lace The Wow Factor: The elegant floral lace overlay Watch 3 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Long Sleeve Column Dress Equipment: Lace The Wow Factor: The high middle slot Watch 4 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: A-Line Dress Equipment: Sequin tulle The Wow Factor: The black belt and the plunging neckline Watch 5 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: A-line ball gown Equipment: Satin and tulle The Wow Factor: The crossed tulle bodice and the silhouette of the royal ball gown Watch 6 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Bridal suit Equipment: Satin The Wow Factor: The sleek silhouette of the suit Watch 7 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: mermaid dress Equipment: Lace and tulle The Wow Factor: The removable overcoat inspired by the Regency period Watch 8 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Long sleeve fit and flare dress Equipment: Tulle, lace and crystals The Wow Factor: The transparent balloon sleeves, the crystal embellishments and the high neckline Watch 9 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Strapless Mermaid Equipment: Lace and tulle The Wow Factor: The cathedral train Watch 10 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: A-line off-the-shoulder dress Equipment: Crepe, mikado and feathers The Wow Factor: The removable overskirt associated with feather ornaments Watch 11 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: A-line ball gown Equipment: Lace and tulle The Wow Factor: The sexy sophistication of the illusion sheer bodice and sleeves 2019 Suitable for the traditional bride, keep scrolling to see Alonuko’s 2019 collection. Watch 1 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Strapless mermaid dress Equipment: Lace and tulle The Wow Factor: The fully embroidered lace bodice Watch 2 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Long sleeve prom dress Equipment: Lace, tulle and sequins The Wow Factor: The superimposed layers of the skirt Watch 3 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Trumpet dress Equipment: Tulle and sequins The Wow Factor: The sequins all over the dress Watch 4 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: A-line ball gown Equipment: Lace and tulle The Wow Factor: Sheer lace shoulders Watch 5 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: A-Line Dress Equipment: tulle The Wow Factor: The blue velvet belt Watch 6 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Mermaid dress Equipment: Crepe and tulle The Wow Factor: The blue velvet belt Watch 7 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Long sleeve dress Equipment: Lace The Wow Factor: Openwork lace on the back and sleeves Watch 8 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Long sleeve dress Equipment: Lace The Wow Factor: The lace overlay all over the dress Watch 9 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Strapless Ball Gown Equipment: Satin The Wow Factor: The royal simplicity of the dress Watch 10 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Mermaid dress Equipment: Satin and tulle The Wow Factor: The asymmetrical slanted neckline Watch 11 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Dress with bare shoulders Equipment: Lace and crepe The Wow Factor: Puff sleeves Watch 12 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: A-Line Dress Equipment: Lace and tulle The Wow Factor: The plunging neckline Watch 13 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: One-shoulder dress Equipment: Crepe The Wow Factor: The flowing cape with asymmetrical shoulders Watch 14 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Strapless trapeze dress Equipment: tulle The Wow Factor: The three-dimensional embellishment on the bodice Watch 15 Courtesy of Alonuko

The cup: Long Sleeve Column Dress Equipment: Crepe and lace The Wow Factor: The transparent front yoke on the sleeves 2017 Ahead, Alonuko’s 2017 collection. Watch 1 Courtesy of Alonuko

Silk satin dress with long sleeves. Watch 2 Courtesy of Alonuko

Trumpet dress in lace and satin with long sleeves. Watch 3 Courtesy of Alonuko

Sleeveless ball gown with overskirt. Watch 4 Courtesy of Alonuko

Trapeze dress with long sleeves. Watch 5 Courtesy of Alonuko

Off-the-shoulder lace trumpet dress. Watch 6 Courtesy of Alonuko

Strapless A-Line Ball Gown. Watch 7 Courtesy of Alonuko

Sequin column dress. Watch 8 Courtesy of Alonuko

Sleeveless satin mermaid dress.

