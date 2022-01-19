Fashion
New Alonuko wedding dresses, plus past collections
Alonuko is a British luxury bespoke fashion brand, founded by Gbemi Okunlola. The designer takes inspiration from trends around the world to create looks that make her brides feel entirely stylish. Plus, each piece speaks to a bride’s individuality with dresses designed effortlessly for those with a traditional, modern, and contemporary aesthetic! Most recently, actress Danielle Brooks wore a custom creation down the aisle for her 2022 nuptials to Dennis Gelin.
As stated on the brand’s website, “Gbemi believes that ‘a woman should work with her qualities on the inside, to build her beauty on the outside.’ She created Alonuko to work with the female form, not not to hide imperfections or flaws, but to accentuate desired features.” Ahead, take a look at the brand’s past and present collections.
Alonuko 2021
With traditional bridal silhouettes paired with couture expertise and a modern aesthetic, Alonuko’s 2021 collection makes every bridal fashion dream come true. Keep scrolling for a preview of the newest dresses.
Watch 1
The cup: Strapless trumpet dress
Equipment: Crepe
The Wow Factor: The structured back knot and the three-dimensional embroidery
Watch 2
The cup: Mermaid dress
Equipment: Lace
The Wow Factor: The elegant floral lace overlay
Watch 3
The cup: Long Sleeve Column Dress
Equipment: Lace
The Wow Factor: The high middle slot
Watch 4
The cup: A-Line Dress
Equipment: Sequin tulle
The Wow Factor: The black belt and the plunging neckline
Watch 5
The cup: A-line ball gown
Equipment: Satin and tulle
The Wow Factor: The crossed tulle bodice and the silhouette of the royal ball gown
Watch 6
The cup: Bridal suit
Equipment: Satin
The Wow Factor: The sleek silhouette of the suit
Watch 7
The cup: mermaid dress
Equipment: Lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: The removable overcoat inspired by the Regency period
Watch 8
The cup: Long sleeve fit and flare dress
Equipment: Tulle, lace and crystals
The Wow Factor: The transparent balloon sleeves, the crystal embellishments and the high neckline
Watch 9
The cup: Strapless Mermaid
Equipment: Lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: The cathedral train
Watch 10
The cup: A-line off-the-shoulder dress
Equipment: Crepe, mikado and feathers
The Wow Factor: The removable overskirt associated with feather ornaments
Watch 11
The cup: A-line ball gown
Equipment: Lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: The sexy sophistication of the illusion sheer bodice and sleeves
2019
Suitable for the traditional bride, keep scrolling to see Alonuko’s 2019 collection.
Watch 1
The cup: Strapless mermaid dress
Equipment: Lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: The fully embroidered lace bodice
Watch 2
The cup: Long sleeve prom dress
Equipment: Lace, tulle and sequins
The Wow Factor: The superimposed layers of the skirt
Watch 3
The cup: Trumpet dress
Equipment: Tulle and sequins
The Wow Factor: The sequins all over the dress
Watch 4
The cup: A-line ball gown
Equipment: Lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: Sheer lace shoulders
Watch 5
The cup: A-Line Dress
Equipment: tulle
The Wow Factor: The blue velvet belt
Watch 6
The cup: Mermaid dress
Equipment: Crepe and tulle
The Wow Factor: The blue velvet belt
Watch 7
The cup: Long sleeve dress
Equipment: Lace
The Wow Factor: Openwork lace on the back and sleeves
Watch 8
The cup: Long sleeve dress
Equipment: Lace
The Wow Factor: The lace overlay all over the dress
Watch 9
The cup: Strapless Ball Gown
Equipment: Satin
The Wow Factor: The royal simplicity of the dress
Watch 10
The cup: Mermaid dress
Equipment: Satin and tulle
The Wow Factor: The asymmetrical slanted neckline
Watch 11
The cup: Dress with bare shoulders
Equipment: Lace and crepe
The Wow Factor: Puff sleeves
Watch 12
The cup: A-Line Dress
Equipment: Lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: The plunging neckline
Watch 13
The cup: One-shoulder dress
Equipment: Crepe
The Wow Factor: The flowing cape with asymmetrical shoulders
Watch 14
The cup: Strapless trapeze dress
Equipment: tulle
The Wow Factor: The three-dimensional embellishment on the bodice
Watch 15
The cup: Long Sleeve Column Dress
Equipment: Crepe and lace
The Wow Factor: The transparent front yoke on the sleeves
2017
Ahead, Alonuko’s 2017 collection.
Watch 1
Silk satin dress with long sleeves.
Watch 2
Trumpet dress in lace and satin with long sleeves.
Watch 3
Sleeveless ball gown with overskirt.
Watch 4
Trapeze dress with long sleeves.
Watch 5
Off-the-shoulder lace trumpet dress.
Watch 6
Strapless A-Line Ball Gown.
Watch 7
Sequin column dress.
Watch 8
Sleeveless satin mermaid dress.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
