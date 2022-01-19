New Alonuko wedding dresses, plus past collections

Connect with us

Alonuko is a British luxury bespoke fashion brand, founded by Gbemi Okunlola. The designer takes inspiration from trends around the world to create looks that make her brides feel entirely stylish. Plus, each piece speaks to a bride’s individuality with dresses designed effortlessly for those with a traditional, modern, and contemporary aesthetic! Most recently, actress Danielle Brooks wore a custom creation down the aisle for her 2022 nuptials to Dennis Gelin.

As stated on the brand’s website, “Gbemi believes that ‘a woman should work with her qualities on the inside, to build her beauty on the outside.’ She created Alonuko to work with the female form, not not to hide imperfections or flaws, but to accentuate desired features.” Ahead, take a look at the brand’s past and present collections.

Alonuko 2021

With traditional bridal silhouettes paired with couture expertise and a modern aesthetic, Alonuko’s 2021 collection makes every bridal fashion dream come true. Keep scrolling for a preview of the newest dresses.

Watch 1

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Strapless trumpet dress

Equipment: Crepe

The Wow Factor: The structured back knot and the three-dimensional embroidery

Watch 2

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Mermaid dress

Equipment: Lace

The Wow Factor: The elegant floral lace overlay

Watch 3

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Long Sleeve Column Dress

Equipment: Lace

The Wow Factor: The high middle slot

Watch 4

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: A-Line Dress

Equipment: Sequin tulle

The Wow Factor: The black belt and the plunging neckline

Watch 5

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: A-line ball gown

Equipment: Satin and tulle

The Wow Factor: The crossed tulle bodice and the silhouette of the royal ball gown

Watch 6

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Bridal suit

Equipment: Satin

The Wow Factor: The sleek silhouette of the suit

Watch 7

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: mermaid dress

Equipment: Lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: The removable overcoat inspired by the Regency period

Watch 8

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Long sleeve fit and flare dress

Equipment: Tulle, lace and crystals

The Wow Factor: The transparent balloon sleeves, the crystal embellishments and the high neckline

Watch 9

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Strapless Mermaid

Equipment: Lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: The cathedral train

Watch 10

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: A-line off-the-shoulder dress

Equipment: Crepe, mikado and feathers

The Wow Factor: The removable overskirt associated with feather ornaments

Watch 11

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: A-line ball gown

Equipment: Lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: The sexy sophistication of the illusion sheer bodice and sleeves

2019

Suitable for the traditional bride, keep scrolling to see Alonuko’s 2019 collection.

Watch 1

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Strapless mermaid dress

Equipment: Lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: The fully embroidered lace bodice

Watch 2

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Long sleeve prom dress

Equipment: Lace, tulle and sequins

The Wow Factor: The superimposed layers of the skirt

Watch 3

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Trumpet dress

Equipment: Tulle and sequins

The Wow Factor: The sequins all over the dress

Watch 4

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: A-line ball gown

Equipment: Lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: Sheer lace shoulders

Watch 5

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: A-Line Dress

Equipment: tulle

The Wow Factor: The blue velvet belt

Watch 6

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Mermaid dress

Equipment: Crepe and tulle

The Wow Factor: The blue velvet belt

Watch 7

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Long sleeve dress

Equipment: Lace

The Wow Factor: Openwork lace on the back and sleeves

Watch 8

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Long sleeve dress

Equipment: Lace

The Wow Factor: The lace overlay all over the dress

Watch 9

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Strapless Ball Gown

Equipment: Satin

The Wow Factor: The royal simplicity of the dress

Watch 10

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Mermaid dress

Equipment: Satin and tulle

The Wow Factor: The asymmetrical slanted neckline

Watch 11

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Dress with bare shoulders

Equipment: Lace and crepe

The Wow Factor: Puff sleeves

Watch 12

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: A-Line Dress

Equipment: Lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: The plunging neckline

Watch 13

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: One-shoulder dress

Equipment: Crepe

The Wow Factor: The flowing cape with asymmetrical shoulders

Watch 14

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Strapless trapeze dress

Equipment: tulle

The Wow Factor: The three-dimensional embellishment on the bodice

Watch 15

Courtesy of Alonuko


The cup: Long Sleeve Column Dress

Equipment: Crepe and lace

The Wow Factor: The transparent front yoke on the sleeves

2017

Ahead, Alonuko’s 2017 collection.

Watch 1

Courtesy of Alonuko


Silk satin dress with long sleeves.

Watch 2

Courtesy of Alonuko


Trumpet dress in lace and satin with long sleeves.

Watch 3

Courtesy of Alonuko


Sleeveless ball gown with overskirt.

Watch 4

Courtesy of Alonuko


Trapeze dress with long sleeves.

Watch 5

Courtesy of Alonuko


Off-the-shoulder lace trumpet dress.

Watch 6

Courtesy of Alonuko


Strapless A-Line Ball Gown.

Watch 7

Courtesy of Alonuko


Sequin column dress.

Watch 8

Courtesy of Alonuko


Sleeveless satin mermaid dress.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.brides.com/alonuko-wedding-dresses-5216173

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

