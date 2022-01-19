Fashion
The biggest menswear trends that will be everywhere in 2022
Over the last ten years, the size of the men’s clothing market in the United States has increased by about $6 billion. Considering that’s $13 billion in 2022, that’s a big leap.
These days, men are breaking free from the shackles of masculinity and caring about what they wear and how they look. They are creative and confident, and the menswear trends in 2022 only support that.
If you’re a fashion-forward guy, it’s no surprise that you’re already interested in the types of fashion that will be trending this year. Wait no more and read this guide for all the best fashion trends of 2022.
Maximalism over minimalism
In years past, menswear trends have focused on clean, simple and classic pieces that are easy to mix and match. They encouraged men to focus on a modest, hard-to-spoil capsule wardrobe.
Well, the fashion industry is no longer holding hands and wants you to go big and bold with your outfits from now on.
2022 brings more floral shirts, neon cardigans (yes, for men!) and tie-dye tees. The 90s are back, so dust off your old snapback cap and graffiti denim jacket, because these types of clothes are all the rage.
Work-leisure is here to stay
There isn’t an industry that the pandemic hasn’t affected, including the fashion and beauty industry. With more and more people working from home or in remote locations, fewer and fewer are wearing their smart, casual or formal work attire.
Instead, 2022 will see more comfortable linen and lumberjack shirts worn over graphic tees. Men will wear soft cashmere sweaters, sports blazers and baggy jeans. Smarter sweatpants and sneakers will also be acceptable work wear.
You don’t have to choose between comfort and style this year.
Keep repeating Gorpcore
What the hell is “Gorpcore” you say? Think of it as the masculine version of the granola girl style.
Gorp stands for Good Ol’ Rasins and Peanuts, another name for trail mix. Thus, Gorpcore is the trend of wearing outdoor clothing and brands as streetwear.
In 2022, invest in a bright down jacket that wouldn’t look out of place in the mountains as your go-to outerwear. Buy a Carhartt hoodie and merino wool beanies. Timberland boots and dark denim jeans are also back in style.
If you don’t wear it in the countryside, it’s not trendy.
Rise of style individuality
Style icons like Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes and Billy Porter are challenging the status quo to show that men like you in 2022 can be an individual.
And reality shows like Queer Eye show men of all shapes and sizes how they can dress to suit their shape and still stay fashionable. Designers create more dress shirts for big men as well as fashionable costumes.
These are the menswear trends of 2022
No one knows what the future holds, now more than ever. But these 2022 men’s fashion trends are a safe bet. As long as you choose comfortable and versatile clothes in a bright print, you won’t go too far wrong.
Updating your look and need more styling advice? Check out the fashion section of our website for all the dress advice you need!
