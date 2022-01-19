Andre Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dies of complications from COVID at 73





Andr Leon Talley, the former Vogue magazine editor and fashion icon, died Tuesday at age 73 from complications related to COVID, according to his longtime friend and Houston resident Dr. Yvonne Cormier. His death was first reported by TMZ.

Talley likely had underlying health issues related to her weight, Cormier said. He tried several times to lose weight, but without success.

Cormier, an anesthesiologist, and Talley had a brother-sister bond that lasted more than 45 years. They met while students at Brown University in Rhode Island, where Talley studied French literature. Cormier thought he would eventually earn a doctorate and teach at university, but Talley fell in love with the fashion world. “Early in his career, he would call me and say he was having lunch with someone famous. I would tell him I didn’t know who he was talking about. He would say, ‘Honey, but you should.'” Talley, a native of North Carolina who was fluent in French, began his career in fashion working at Women’s Wear Daily before becoming the creative director of Vogue and later as editor-in-chief, alongside editor in chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour. He shaped the looks of many celebrities, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, whom he introduced to Jason Wu, who then created her inaugural dress. Over the years, Talley and Cormier bonded even more over fashion. He accompanied Cormier to Paris to select the fabric for her wedding dress, and he chose one of Cormier’s Oscar de la Rentagowns for “The Glamor and Romance of Oscar de la Renta”, exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, in 2017. It featured nearly 70 ensembles, which Talley curated, from the late Dominican designer’s personal archives, celebrity clients and the closets of Houston socialites. Talley and de la Renta were lifelong friends. Cormier even made an appearance in Talley’s 2018 documentary, “The Gospel According to André.” While visiting Houston in 2017, Cormier said Talley told him he would be too busy with the exhibit to see it. But like a friend, she called him to check if he needed lunch. “No,” he replied, then called her a few minutes later to tell her he wanted the best chili in Texas. “I had a friend who had just deer hunted, so I had chili in the freezer. I took it out and brought dessert from the Dessert Gallery. He was so pleased,” Cormier said. CormiersaidTalley not only knew today’s fashion, he knew history. “André could tell you that the first designer to make a bias-cut garment. He understood the language and history of fashion…His message to young students was that no matter how much you pay for a garment, it’s what you do with it,” she said. Talley has been candid about the fashion industry’s lack of diversity and has worked diligently to feature more black models. In a 2017 Chronicle interview, he said, “I was a young man who always dreamed of being in fashion, who achieved his dream, which is very difficult for a black man. To be a black man in America and achieve the dream of being fashionable and having a documentary. It’s a great achievement.” Talley liked to drape himself in capes and credited his grandmother, who worked as a maid, with teaching him the style. “Every Sunday I was beautifully dressed in a blue suit and white shirts starched with Argo cornstarch cooked over the fire,” he told the Chronicle. Cormier said she will miss her friend’s fashion sense of humor the most. “André would call me to ask me what I was wearing to an event. After I told him, he was like, ‘No honey, you can’t do that. There were a lot of darlings.”

