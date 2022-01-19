Malaika Arora’s white ruffled bodycon dress is a casual date look done right





Brunch dates are an elegant affair and Malaika Arora certainly knows the memo on how to pull off each one. It doesn’t take much effort or time for her to grab the hottest dress on the block and make it her own. It was no different when she recently chose a white dress for brunch with handsome Arjun Kapoor and pulled it off well. But like any white dress in her closet, this one wasn’t going to be basic either. Her ruffled Zimmermann dress was sassy with a plunging neckline which she teamed with short Christian Louboutin boots. Add to that a large yellow clutch that could carry your world and doubles as a cover for all the heavy meals your brunch date entails. Malaika need not worry, of course. Also read: Malaika Arora in a sequin dress with a high slit is an absolute showstopper Malaika Arora in the city Malaika Arora’s evening wear is a class of its own and it’s usually her that adds color to the party season as well. For Christmas 2021, she was seen in a coordinated Gucci velvet ensemble which she paired with a large emerald necklace on her matching bralette. Malaika Arora in the city Bodycon dresses are a big part of Malaika Arora’s nightwear closet. And a dusty pink satin bodycon dress like hers is a feast for the eyes if we can say so ourselves. Malaika Arora in the city But a simple red bodycon dress can never rule out the possibility of being the penultimate evening dress. With such chic red dresses for every date, every day can be Valentine’s Day. Also read: Christmas might be over, but we haven’t finished Malaika Arora’s green Gucci outfit Malaika Arora in the city Whatever the occasion, Malaika Arora’s lookbook is a lesson in how to prepare for a date – the right way! Also Read: Malaika Arora’s Black Leather Dress With A Slit Is The Only Drama We Need In Our Lives To buy fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

