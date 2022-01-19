Andr Leon Talley, a fashion force, dies at 73

Andr Leon Talley, the larger-than-life fashion editor who shattered his industry’s glass ceiling when he rose from the Jim Crow South to the front rows of Parisian couture, putting his encyclopedic knowledge of history to good use of fashion and his quick wit in roles as an author, public speaker, television personality and curator, died on Tuesday. He was 73 years old.

His death, after a series of health problems, was confirmed by his friend Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation.

Andr Leon Talley was a singular force in an industry in which he had to fight for recognition, Mr Walker said, calling him a creative genius and noting his ability to create a character for himself from a deep academic understanding of fashion and design. .

Called the only one by the new yorker owing to being the rare black editor at the top of a notoriously white and notoriously elitist field, Mr. Talley, standing 6ft 6in, was an unmistakable figure wherever he went. Given to drama in his personal style (he favored capes, gloves and regal headdresses), his statements (My eyes starve for beauty) and the work he adored, he cultivated an air of haughtiness, though his friends knew him for his subcutaneous sentimentality.