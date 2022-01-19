Fashion
Andr Leon Talley, a fashion force, dies at 73
Andr Leon Talley, the larger-than-life fashion editor who shattered his industry’s glass ceiling when he rose from the Jim Crow South to the front rows of Parisian couture, putting his encyclopedic knowledge of history to good use of fashion and his quick wit in roles as an author, public speaker, television personality and curator, died on Tuesday. He was 73 years old.
His death, after a series of health problems, was confirmed by his friend Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation.
Andr Leon Talley was a singular force in an industry in which he had to fight for recognition, Mr Walker said, calling him a creative genius and noting his ability to create a character for himself from a deep academic understanding of fashion and design. .
Called the only one by the new yorker owing to being the rare black editor at the top of a notoriously white and notoriously elitist field, Mr. Talley, standing 6ft 6in, was an unmistakable figure wherever he went. Given to drama in his personal style (he favored capes, gloves and regal headdresses), his statements (My eyes starve for beauty) and the work he adored, he cultivated an air of haughtiness, though his friends knew him for his subcutaneous sentimentality.
He was, actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg said in the 2018 documentary The Gospel According to Andrew, so much that he wasn’t meant to be.
He was a receptionist at Interview magazine under Andy Warhol; the Paris bureau chief of Womens Wear Daily under John Fairchild; the creative director and editor of Vogue under Anna Wintour. He helped dress Michelle Obama when she was first lady, was an advisor and friend to designer Oscar de la Renta, and mentored supermodel Naomi Campbell. He cast Ms Campbell as Scarlett OHara in a shoot for Vanity Fair which reimagined Gone with the Wind with black protagonists long before fashion woke up to its own racism.
He recently served as a judge on reality TV show Americas Next Top Model, creative director of online retailer Zappos, advisor to tech start-up will.i.ams, and deeply involved with the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Mr. Talley was a fixture at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, where, according to church pastor Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, he arrived with celebrities such as Mariah Carey and Tamron Hall, but was known for his seriousness. Faith.
With all his stardom and globetrotting, he came in the best of times and he showed up in the worst, Mr Butts said. He presented himself to worship. He supported the church, he gave generously, and his friends loved him.
Mr Talley, who was openly gay, lived alone and had little semblance of a romantic life, had no immediate survivors.
Kate Novack, the director of the 2018 documentary, said it was a classic American achievement, but noted that its success came at a cost.
André is one of the last of those great editors who knows what he’s looking at, knows what he sees, knows where it comes from, Tom Ford said in the documentary. Andre throws out all these different words and he’s so big and so grand, a lot of people think, This guy is crazy, but it’s fabulous madness.
André Leon Talley was born on October 16, 1948 in Washington, DC, to Alma and William Carroll Talley. From the age of 2 months, he was raised by his grandmother Bennie Frances Davis in Durham, North Carolina, where she worked as a maid on the male campus of Duke University.
He grew up church southern and good manners, idolizing the Kennedys and obsessed with France and the escape it seemed to offer from a city where students sometimes stoned him as he walked across campus to buy Vogue. and where, he says, he was sexually abused as a child.
He majored in French studies at North Carolina Central University and earned a master’s degree at Brown University, where he wrote his thesis on the influence of black women in Baudelaire and Flaubert, and in the paintings of Delacroix.
A chance meeting with editor Carrie Donovan, then at Vogue, convinced him to move to New York, and in 1974 he volunteered to help Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute.
It was thanks to Mrs. Vreeland, he writes in his memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, published in 2020 by Random House, that I learned to speak the language of style, fantasy and literature. It was also through Mme Vreeland that he entered the world of magazines, and through Interview that he met Warhol.
He was constantly trying to grab my crotch,” Mr. Talley later told The New York Times. It was not a Harvey Weinstein moment. Andy was a lovely person because he saw the world through the kaleidoscope of a child. Everything was gee golly wow.
During Interview, he also met Karl Lagerfeld, the Fendi designer whose cultural tastes and omnivorous intellect became his go-to, especially when he joined Womens Wear Daily and moved to Paris. There, he enjoys glamorous evenings with Yves Saint Laurent and his acolytes, moving from aristocratic castles to new nightclubs.
Through it all, Mr. Talley wrote in his memoirs, he sailed in his armor in particular, banana cable knee socks and sleek loafers and Turnbull & Asser shirts.
For him, fashion was both an inspiration and a disguise, a camouflage against the racist barbs he suffered, like being called Queen Kong.
Only in hindsight, Mr. Talley wrote, did he realize the blinders I had to keep in order to survive.
In the late 1980s, his flamboyant tastes and in-depth knowledge of fashion caught the attention of Mrs. Wintour, for whom Mr. Talley became adviser, friend and sidekick, a connection to an older, more romantic, less corporate and less results-oriented. age. He even advised Mrs. Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogues, on her Met Gala outfits.
What I remember is that I wasn’t so protective of her, Ms Wintour said in the documentary. My fashion story isn’t that great and his is impeccable, so I think I learned a lot from him.
As hallowed fashion behemoths like Mr. Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen gave way to more technocratic 9-to-5 designers, Mr. Talley found himself on the outside.
There were many in this industry who really liked Andr for his talent, Butts said. It was also the case that there were others who exploited his talent and used it to their advantage, who never really gave him respect as a man and were condescending.
After his memoir was published, he fell out with Mrs. Wintour, whom he accused of abandoning him. (In The Chiffon Trenches, Mr. Talley suggested that she played a somewhat parasitic role in his life, feeding on this energy.)
He had struggled with his weight since his grandmother’s death in 1989, and for the past few years had been largely isolated in the White Plains, NY home where he lived, sleeping in a bed that Mr. Renta had given it to him. The house was the subject of a lawsuit last year, when the current owner, his former friend George Malkemus, tried to evict it (Mr Talley had a history of poor financial decisions).
Yet despite all his complaints and disappointments, Mr. Talley continued to believe in the power of the well-placed seam and the perfectly polished shoe, how shallow objects can turn our deepest aspirations into reality.
To my 12-year-old self, raised in the segregated South, the idea of a black man playing any kind of role in this world seemed like an impossibility, he wrote in his memoir. Thinking where I’m from, where we have where I came from, when I was alive, and where we are today, it’s amazing. And yet, of course, we still have a long way to go.
