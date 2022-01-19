Paris Fashion Week Men Fall 2022

PARIS The dominant physical formats Program of the men’s fashion week in Paris, ANDAM winner Bianca Saunders leads the pack of labels entering the fall 2022 schedule.

Bianca Saunders

Winner of the ANDAM fashion award last year Bianca Saunders debuts in Paris with her first solo show this season on Wednesday, despite the difficult border control situation between France and the United Kingdom

I have always had this vision. I want to become a household name. Being in Paris is what really gives you more international credibility, Saunders told WWD in an interview during which she revealed her five-year plan, which includes working more in Paris and possibly moving her operation there. Before Paris, she presented her collections with the British Fashion Councils Newgen program in London.

The fall 2022 collection will be an ode to timeless beauty and showcase her experiments with fit, the movement of garments and their interaction with the body, the designer revealed.

Expect sharp jackets, coats and pants, plus leather and denim pieces with its signature rolled-shoulder design.

Meta Campania Collective

According to co-creative director Jon Strassburg, who founded the brand with Heiko Keinath and Constanze Walcher, Meta Campania Collective got its name from a village on the Amalfi Coast.

The name of the village of Meta just struck me as the name of the brand that we would eventually launch, he said, admiring its four-letter simplicity and the right sentiment, due to the magnet role of the region for artists through the centuries. .

The addition of Campania was an ironic nod to established luxury brands and the names of their hometowns, and the collective completed the name with reference to the creative circles in which it moves.

While the brand’s moniker came long before Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, was renamed, the co-founders happily embrace the coincidence, with Strasbourg noting their interest in the technology and belief that it there is a sort of bridge between the extremely artisanal and the future.

But unlike the tech conglomerate, Meta Campania Collective is firmly on the physical side. Now in its second season, the brand continues to explore the seasoned utility of clever details that will appeal to the detail-obsessed, like the collar construction that avoids the unseemly gathers that seem inevitable in shirts.

And not only is their style an interpretation of the artists’ well-worn wardrobe, but the ASMR qualities of the brand’s luxurious materials command attention, from the satisfying slap of a calfskin bag on the table to the whisper of a a wrinkled cotton car coat. in the hand even through the less than ideal Zooms acoustics.

Namesake

For Taiwan-based brothers Richard, Michael and Steve Hsieh, fashion wasn’t necessarily on the agenda of their careers. The first studied biology, the second psychology and the third was in civil engineering.

But sons were certainly something that was often talked about in the family with their father as well. We have always been very fashionable and have always talked about it with [him] so, they said in a Zoom call. That’s why they called their brand Namesake and In the Name of the Father in Chinese to help [their] family heirloom.

Basketball, another common passion, is where they draw inspiration for the brand, which presented its first collection in January 2020, just weeks before the pandemic shut down everything. But that hasn’t stopped them from acquiring a healthy following that includes Dover street market, Ssense, SKP and Browns, who were drawn to its unusual mix of sporty gear and urban utility, with a touch of preppiness.

For fall 2022, the Hsieh brothers thought back to a pivotal moment in their teenage years, when the school marching band galvanized their basketball team on their way to the final championship game of the season. We lost that [match], but I still remember how music and jazz brought us all together, Steve said, citing musician Andre 3000 and 1970s New Orleans as stylistic cues.

Note also that if the brand is still in its infancy, the brothers are not new to fashion. Since 2013, they have been at the head of the famous Taipei concept store NE.SENSE, which notably offers ERL, Casablanca and Y/Project alongside Rick Owens and Comme des Garons Homme Plus.

Where is Paris

Born and raised in Paris, designer Arthur Robert fell into the indigo crowd as a teenager. It amused me because there is a very geeky side to denim, with very specialized knowledge. There’s a real culture with forums and sites where fans share their custom washes, he said, adding that his early fascination with Hedi Slimane-era Dior Homme turned into a love affair. with fashion.

After a decade spent primarily in Which, and later designing for other brands, Robert felt the desire to start telling his own story, particularly around his love of workwear and denim.

But first, he wanted something that would stand up to his habit of cycling around town. I’d find myself divine when I left home and when I arrived I’d look like a fool, said the designer, who went for looks that were fashionably strong but not precious.

For the inaugural collection of Ouest Paris, named after his family roots in southwestern France, Robert infused contemporary menswear with notions borrowed from traditional regional clothing where menswear can have volumes, pleats and even ornaments, although sober, so many elements usually attributed to a more feminine aesthetic.

The result is eye-catching but accessible in both style and price, with denim expected to stay under the 200 euro mark and coats around the 800 euro mark.

Steven Passaro

With his Masters in Men’s Fashion Design from the London College of Fashion under his belt, Steven Passaro had just returned to Paris to escape the worst consequences of Brexit when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and ensued.

The designer ended up sewing his first collection alone in his basement, as he humorously puts it, trying to figure out how to best approach this new reality.

This is how I set up my pipeline using 3D software for the development of models and products, before making a single prototype, an approach that is as much a philosophy against waste as the frugal choice of a young, low-budget designer.

Although he defines his brand principles as couture and technology, Passaro admits to being obsessed with the intricacy of fabric, living materials and the techniques used to shape them. Take the tailoring details, which he wanted to apply to menswear, in an approach that ultimately negates the notion of gender in a garment.

Cue a fall 2022 collection inspired by the intense, almost violent sensations experienced by hypersensitive people, where Passaro explores trompe-l’oeil layering applied to trench coats, cape jackets and pleats that telegraph his vision of the fold as a metaphor for different facets. of itself, always in motion.

Beyond the season, Passaro is also working on Act of Growth, which allows customers to bring back clothes to be revamped by the brand. Refreshing items by adding a panel here, changing a seam there reduces consumption but still fuels the need for novelty, he said.