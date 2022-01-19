Fashion icon Andr Leon Talley dies at 73





Written by Sean Federico-O’Murchu, CNN Contributors Chris Boyette, CNNOscar Holland, CNN Andr Leon Talley, former longtime creative director of Vogue and fashion icon in his own right, has died aged 73, according to a statement posted on his official Instagram account. Talley was a pioneer in the fashion industry, a black man in an often insular world dominated by white men and women. In 2017, at an event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Talley described the challenges of promoting diversity on the glossy pages of fashion magazines. “I worked behind the scenes. I did it in soft tones, and I was persistent and tenacious…I always took on a very calm role. I didn’t shout and shout and shout. .. That was the best strategy, because that was the world I moved into. After all, it was Vogue, honey.” he told host Tamron Hall. Talley was born in Washington DC but when he was two months old his parents brought him to Durham, North Carolina where he was raised by his grandmother, Bennie Francis Davis, whom he called Mama. In his 2020 memoir, “The muslin trenches, “, he described his early joy at delving into the books of the Durham City Library. “My world became the glossy pages of Vogue, where I could read about Truman Capote’s legendary ball, given at the Plaza , in honor of Katharine Graham,” he wrote. A highlight of her youth was the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy and the presence of his glamorous wife Jackie Kennedy, describing her as the “first influencer” of the modern world. “I was obsessed with her pillbox hat, and her little piece of fur at the collar, and her fur-trimmed boots, and the muff she wore to keep her hands warm on the freezing January day,” said writes Talley. Talley arrived in New York in 1974 and soon found himself at the frenetic intersection of fashion and art, working and mingling with Halston, Karl Lagerfeld and Andy Warhol. After a stint in Paris with Women’s Wear Daily, Talley joined Vogue in 1983 as news director. He was promoted to creative director in 1988 and later served as editor. With the exception of a stint with W magazine in Paris, he remained a Vogue staple for nearly four decades. At 6ft 6in and with a booming voice, Talley was an imposing figure in every way. He was often seen sitting front row at elite fashion shows alongside editor Anne Wintour, and his fashion influence continued long after he left Vogue in 2013. Talley appeared as a judge on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ and was the subject of a documentary The Gospel According to Andrew , which was released in 2017, and was decorated Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in honor of his contribution to the fashion industry. On April 22, 2021, he described French recognition as the “happiest day of my life” in a Instagram post. “To be in the august and impeccable body of the Knights: Diana Vreeland, Tina Turner, James Baldwin, Rudolph Nureyev and for a black man educated in the public schools of Durham, North Carolina, I thank my French teacher, the late Cynthia P Smith, who enveloped me in French: the language, the culture, the style, the history and the literature,” he writes. Talley’s published works include “ALT: A Memoir” as well as illustrated books including “Little Black Dress” and “Oscar de la Renta, His Legendary World of Style.” He earned her master’s degree in French studies de Brown and served on the board of the Savannah College of Art and Design for 20 years. Last year, Talley spoke about the significance of Vogue’s cover featuring poet Amanda Gorman to the black community and the wider fashion world, describing it as “a first on so many levels”. “We continue to climb hills, hills of healing, hills of forgiveness, and to climb hills and mountains to overcome all adversity, systemic racism and inequity,” he wrote in a statement. Instagram post Tributes to Talley began pouring in on Tuesday evening, with writer Roxane Gay describing him on Twitter as “a style beacon to so many people”. British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, meanwhile, thanked the late icon for “leading the way”. writing on Instagram: “Without you, there would be no me.” “Rest in peace @OfficialALT” tweeted fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. “We will miss you.”

