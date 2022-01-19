Fashion
Fashion industry icon and former Vogue creative director Andr Leon Talley dies at 73
Andre Leon Talley, the former visionary artistic director of vogue magazine, died on Tuesday. He was 73 years old.
Talley’s literary agent, David Vigliano, confirmed Talley’s death to USA TODAY on Tuesday evening. Additional details were not immediately available.
Talley’s instagram The account also posted confirmation early Wednesday, noting that for five decades, “the international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating the young creators”.
Talley started at Vogue in 1983, and in 1988 was named creative director of the fashion bible, eventually serving as editor as well. Throughout her career, the 6ft 6in fashion journalist, whose towering presence in the front row of fashion shows was as iconic as her flowing dresses, has advocated for diversity in the fashion industry, encouraging top designers to include more black models in their shows. as he helped shape Vogue as a whole.
In a 2013 Vanity Fair spread titled The Eyeful Tower, Talley was described as perhaps the industry’s most important link to the past. Designer Tom Ford told the magazine that Talley was one of the last great fashion editors with an incredible sense of fashion history. It can see through everything you do to the original reference, predict what was on your inspiration board.
Talley wrote two memoirs, “ALT: A Memoir” in 2003 and “The Chiffon Trenches” in 2020, served as a judge for four seasons of “America’s Next Top Model,” and was the focus of the 2017 documentary, “The Gospel According to Andrew.”
In “Chiffon Trenches,” Talley opened up about how her time in fashion, sexual abuse, and race impacted her life, career, and friendships.
“I can only write this book based on who I am and where I come from, this very humble beginning in a tobacco town of Durham, North Carolina,” the ex-fashion editor said. Gasoline at the time.
Talley was the first black person to hold his position at Vogue, and in his 2020 memoir he described what he saw as his role in shaping Vogue and, by extension, the fashion industry in its together.
“I worked quietly to bring more novelty into the room: fashion editorials featuring young black models Naomi Campbell and Veronica Webb; a photo essay on New York’s flamboyant queer people of color prom culture, members of the legendary House of LaBeija striking dance poses in broad daylight. I didn’t sound a megaphone on diversity, but nurtured it where I could,” he wrote in a editorial for The Washington Post in 2019.
One of his proudest moments, he told the To post, was her 2009 Vogue cover story about then-First Lady Michelle Obama.
Although he described his relationship with Vogue editor Anna Wintour as fractured in his 2020 memoir, he would later defend it, crediting Wintour, the late fashion editor Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol as the deserves to have shaped his career.
“It’s not revenge…say it all,” Talley said Vulture in May 2020. “I will not criticize her. My book is an epistle to all those I love. It is a love letter to Anna Wintour. I love her dearly.”
Talley has also been considered an LGBTQ icon, making Our magazine “The Power 50” in 2007, though he declined to define his sexuality, calling himself “fluid” in a 2018 interview with Wendy Williams.
Talley told Essence that he has never backed down from his race in his life and career, despite the lack of diversity in the fashion world.
“I never separated from my Darkness,” he says. My Darkness is what made me.
Andr Leon Talley reveals the details of Vogue, talks about Anna Wintour in new memoir
Talley was editor-in-chief of Vogue until 2013, when he left to take up a new position as editor-in-chief of Russian style magazine Numero Russia. Talley played the role for a year.
He told Women’s Wear Daily that leaving Vogue was a “difficult decision”, although Wintour “was very sympathetic and understanding”.
“I felt I needed more financial security as I advanced into my twilight years, a little more money for mortgages and as I retired,” he said. declared. “I took the job because I love Russia and the pay was fabulous. Money isn’t everything, but that’s when you start thinking about putting some money aside for your days. of retirement.”
Talley has also contributed to Air Mail, the weekly newsletter co-edited by Graydon Carter, since its inception in 2019. In his latest airmail item, published in October, Talley reviewed Patrick Hourcades’ memoir of the late Chanel creative director, Karl Largerfeld.
Designer Diane von Furstenberg mourned Talley in a instagram tribute on Tuesday, writing that “no one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way.”
Of all the elements of a person’s clothing, Talley considered shoes the most important.
You can tell everything about a person by what they put on their feet, Talley told The Associated Press.
If it’s a man and you can see the reflection of his face on the top of his black shoes, that means they’ve been polished to perfection. If it’s a woman and she wears shoes that hurt, shoes that hurt are very fashionable!
Contributor: Rasha Ali, USA TODAY; Associated press
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Andr Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, dies at 73
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/andr-leon-talley-fashion-industry-041913635.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022