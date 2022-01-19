Fashion industry icon and former Vogue creative director Andr Leon Talley dies at 73

Andre Leon Talley, the former visionary artistic director of vogue magazine, died on Tuesday. He was 73 years old.

Talley’s literary agent, David Vigliano, confirmed Talley’s death to USA TODAY on Tuesday evening. Additional details were not immediately available.

Talley’s instagram The account also posted confirmation early Wednesday, noting that for five decades, “the international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating the young creators”.

Talley started at Vogue in 1983, and in 1988 was named creative director of the fashion bible, eventually serving as editor as well. Throughout her career, the 6ft 6in fashion journalist, whose towering presence in the front row of fashion shows was as iconic as her flowing dresses, has advocated for diversity in the fashion industry, encouraging top designers to include more black models in their shows. as he helped shape Vogue as a whole.

In a 2013 Vanity Fair spread titled The Eyeful Tower, Talley was described as perhaps the industry’s most important link to the past. Designer Tom Ford told the magazine that Talley was one of the last great fashion editors with an incredible sense of fashion history. It can see through everything you do to the original reference, predict what was on your inspiration board.

Talley wrote two memoirs, “ALT: A Memoir” in 2003 and “The Chiffon Trenches” in 2020, served as a judge for four seasons of “America’s Next Top Model,” and was the focus of the 2017 documentary, “The Gospel According to Andrew.”

In “Chiffon Trenches,” Talley opened up about how her time in fashion, sexual abuse, and race impacted her life, career, and friendships.

“I can only write this book based on who I am and where I come from, this very humble beginning in a tobacco town of Durham, North Carolina,” the ex-fashion editor said. Gasoline at the time.

Andre Leon Talley attends the i.amPULS Launch at Dreamforce 2014 on October 15, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

Talley was the first black person to hold his position at Vogue, and in his 2020 memoir he described what he saw as his role in shaping Vogue and, by extension, the fashion industry in its together.

“I worked quietly to bring more novelty into the room: fashion editorials featuring young black models Naomi Campbell and Veronica Webb; a photo essay on New York’s flamboyant queer people of color prom culture, members of the legendary House of LaBeija striking dance poses in broad daylight. I didn’t sound a megaphone on diversity, but nurtured it where I could,” he wrote in a editorial for The Washington Post in 2019.

One of his proudest moments, he told the To post, was her 2009 Vogue cover story about then-First Lady Michelle Obama.

Although he described his relationship with Vogue editor Anna Wintour as fractured in his 2020 memoir, he would later defend it, crediting Wintour, the late fashion editor Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol as the deserves to have shaped his career.

“It’s not revenge…say it all,” Talley said Vulture in May 2020. “I will not criticize her. My book is an epistle to all those I love. It is a love letter to Anna Wintour. I love her dearly.”

Talley has also been considered an LGBTQ icon, making Our magazine “The Power 50” in 2007, though he declined to define his sexuality, calling himself “fluid” in a 2018 interview with Wendy Williams.

Talley told Essence that he has never backed down from his race in his life and career, despite the lack of diversity in the fashion world.

“I never separated from my Darkness,” he says. My Darkness is what made me.

Talley was editor-in-chief of Vogue until 2013, when he left to take up a new position as editor-in-chief of Russian style magazine Numero Russia. Talley played the role for a year.

He told Women’s Wear Daily that leaving Vogue was a “difficult decision”, although Wintour “was very sympathetic and understanding”.

“I felt I needed more financial security as I advanced into my twilight years, a little more money for mortgages and as I retired,” he said. declared. “I took the job because I love Russia and the pay was fabulous. Money isn’t everything, but that’s when you start thinking about putting some money aside for your days. of retirement.”

Talley has also contributed to Air Mail, the weekly newsletter co-edited by Graydon Carter, since its inception in 2019. In his latest airmail item, published in October, Talley reviewed Patrick Hourcades’ memoir of the late Chanel creative director, Karl Largerfeld.

Designer Diane von Furstenberg mourned Talley in a instagram tribute on Tuesday, writing that “no one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way.”

Of all the elements of a person’s clothing, Talley considered shoes the most important.

You can tell everything about a person by what they put on their feet, Talley told The Associated Press.

If it’s a man and you can see the reflection of his face on the top of his black shoes, that means they’ve been polished to perfection. If it’s a woman and she wears shoes that hurt, shoes that hurt are very fashionable!

Contributor: Rasha Ali, USA TODAY; Associated press

