Swiss watch brand H. Moser & Cie teams up with The Armory for a special edition watch in the exclusive world of menswear





H. Moser & CIe x The Armory Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse watch.

H.Moser & Cie

The worlds of watches and exclusive menswear are so inextricably linked to each other through shared values ​​of looking good, feeling good and making one’s own personal statement that it’s unusual that more watch brands don’t haven’t partnered with any fashion houses or retailers that we haven’t seen. Now, however, H. Moser & Cie. aims to change that with its new affiliation with The Armory stores which specialize in bespoke men’s clothing, footwear and leather goods. Together, these two forces unveil the new Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse watch which will be sold at Armory stores in Hong Kong and New York, and online. H. Moser & CIe x The Armory Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse watch is produced in two … [+] versions, each limited to 28 pieces.

H. Moser & Cie, The Armory

The match between these two brands is incredibly symbiotic as both brands are incredibly dedicated to the pursuit of excellence and elegance. The Armory is a specialist menswear retailer that selects only the best designs for its eponymous label and the store’s smaller brands. H. Moser is an independent brand that also specializes in exclusive watches in small series, handcrafted and crafted to perfection. Classic styling with a visionary and dramatic twist best defines the styles of these two and it comes together beautifully in the $25,900 limited edition Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse watch. Close-up of the Vantablack(R) carbon nanofiber dial and rose gold inner bezel of the new H. … [+] Moser & CIe x The Armory Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse watch.

H.Moser & Cie

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The watch, created in two models, one entirely in stainless steel and the other in stainless steel and rose gold, features a Vantablack dial which is the deepest and most intense black you can find. on a dial thanks to the way the material absorbs 99.96% of light. It is dramatically highlighted by a shiny inner bezel that acts as a halo around the dial, much like the solar corona during a total solar eclipse, hence its name. The watch is the result of a partnership that began in 2019 and the collaboration that followed. According to Edouard Meylan, CEO of H. Moser & Cie, in a private interview, this is the brand’s first involvement in fashion We have collaborated with artists, clients, retailers, clubs and watch brands in the past but never in the fashion world. That’s the idea of ​​collaborations, exploring new territories and sources of inspiration. The Armory allowed us to create something we would never have done by drawing inspiration from their universe. The Armory is more than a retailer, they have become a brand with their own style, curatorial expertise, anticipating eye for trends and the highest level of service. They are conservative, they know how to combine styles, accessories and materials. The H. Moser & CIe x The Armory Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse watch will be sold at … [+] Armory stores in New York and Hong Kong and online.

The armory

The minimalist style of the reminders of the Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse watch makes it the watercress watch par excellence. Add to that, however, the sun-inspired markings and the crown-like bezel edge of the Vantablack dial (made of carbon nanostructures) and you have a mesmerizing timepiece. The 38 mm watch is powered by the hand-wound HMC 327 caliber which offers a small seconds at 6 o’clock and recalls the elegance of the pocket watch era. The watch is finished with a stunning textured leather strap designed for (and in collaboration with) The Armory and H. Moser by Jean Rousseau. According to Mark Cho, co-founder of The Armory, when Edouard and I started talking about the idea of ​​making a watch together, my main requirement was that it be [to be] small. I like watches that are discreet but which reveal a deeper complexity if you pay attention to it. For me, the smoked dial and the Vantablack dial from H. Moser & Cie. are iconic and I wanted to work with one of them as a starting point for the design. Quickly, I started to favor the Vantablack and came up with the idea of ​​adding markings to the dial somehow. My design partner: Elliot Hammer, suggested we imagine the design with the theme of a total solar eclipse. Thus was born the Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse. The collaboration between H. Moser & CIe and The Armory to develop the H. Moser & CIe x The Armory … [+] Endeavor Small Seconds Total Eclipse watch. took several years.

The armory



