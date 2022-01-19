Andre Leon Talley: Fashion world mourns Vogue’s ‘indomitable’ former creative director | Ents & Arts News





Celebrities and fashion designers have paid tribute to former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley, who died aged 73. The “indomitable” fashion designer and journalist died on Tuesday in New York, his representatives at TAA PR said in a statement. Over a five-decade career, Talley befriended big names in the fashion world, including Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Paloma Picasso. Picture:

Talley with Whoopi Goldberg at the Met Gala in 2010

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and client, the indomitable Andre Leon Talley, on January 18, 2022 in New York City,” TAA PR said. “Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life longtime creative director of Vogue during its rise as the global fashion bible. “Over the past five decades, as an international icon, he has been a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers”. As a fashion journalist, he worked for Women’s Wear Daily and Vogue and was a regular on fashion shows in New York and Europe. His byline has also appeared in other publications, including Vanity Fair, HG and Interview, and he served as editor of Numero Russia. “A force of nature” At six-foot-seven, Talley was a larger-than-life figure in more ways than one who campaigned for diversity both on the catwalk and behind the scenes in the fashion world. He had a longtime working relationship with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and was also a judge on America’s Next Top Model. Actress and model Milla Jovovich lamented the loss of a “force of nature” in her tribute and said she felt “lucky” to have met him several times in her career. Picture:

Anna Wintour and Talley at a film premiere in 2013

“Andre Leon Talley was such an amazing artist, but he was also one of the most wonderful humans I’ve ever met,” she said. Belgian designer Diane von Furstenberg said no one was “grander and more moving”. Sharing a photo of him, she wrote: “No one has seen the world more glamorously than you. “The world will be less happy. I loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…I miss your loud cries…I love you so much.” “The afterlife will be too fabulous now” American costume designer Arianne Phillips, known for her work on films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, said Talley was a “larger-than-life icon”. She wrote on Instagram: “Andre Leon Talley trailblazer, dapper gentleman, fashion editor, writer, singular-voiced journalist – his witty repartee, larger-than-life icon. “Ever sweet and funny, her contribution to fashion and culture is one for the history books.” American actresses Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer have also posted online tributes to Talley. Washington wrote on Instagram: “The whole afterlife is going to be too fabulous now…You have blessed us with your charm and your wit and your taste for the exceptional.”

