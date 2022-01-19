Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh to Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Men Who Made Us Say ‘Gucci Gang Forever’

The chances of letting us have a day without interest are very low. We don’t just scroll through fate, rather we find ways to get our dose of sunshine. Our latest eye-candy activity drew notes from big-name men who made waves at Gucci, proving that their style is still unmatched. Even weird looks are dashing, that’s how we want to ride for days living our fashionable life. Think you’re having a dull day? Just replace “dull” with “dapper” with these style notes written for you.

It’s not once but many times that the Italian luxury fashion house led by CEO Marco Bizzarri has had a grip on the style of celebrities, designers, filmmakers and singers. Here are the ones we think killed him with glorious looks.

Ranveer Singh

Are you bold enough to be a Ranveer? His quirky style is just too hard to follow. Almost every day, you’ll see the 83-year-old actor dressed in head-to-toe Gucci or, say, a bucket hat from the brand would definitely be highlighted by him.

Did you see this look when it went the high fashion route that made memes? We don’t think anyone else could have done that star justice.

Her shiny blue tracksuit was given the OTT touch with a chunky gold necklace you wouldn’t dare to wear on an ordinary day. He further styled it with tinted sunglasses, mustard monogrammed socks, black leather loafers, a monogrammed trench coat, a red fedora hat to match the striped details of his outfit, and a handbag (disparaging these stereotypes and how). We love drama here!

Karan Johar

Here’s Gucci showing how to tackle people who swear by making products that mimic the brand’s original designs. It’s almost everyday that we come across a store that has a Gucci outfit. KJo was quick to jump on the cool and playful bandwagon with this outfit which costs around Rs. 1,96,197.

It works as a great winter outfit with the nylon hooded zip jacket that had the two-tone stripe and flap pockets. It had ‘FAKE’ printed in yellow on the front and ‘NOT’ on the back. He paired it with color block track pants and completed his OOTD with a Louis Vuitton printed face mask, white sneakers with neon green detailing and black square frame sunglasses.

Manish Malhotra

It’s almost every day that you feel the need to do casual sports. So, keep it minimalist yet suave like the most wanted designer. Beat winter with the zip-up jacket from Gucci. As it is black, you can wear it with faded blue jeans or simply opt for black sweatpants. Complete your look with a black graphic print t-shirt and white sneakers.

Diljit Dosanjh

A multi-talented actor and singer-songwriter, Diljit had a cool game with Gucci outfits. Think it’s time for you to join the Gucci gang? The Good Newwz star is sure to convince you to play with prints and perfect your winter fashion. Be it an animal print sweater, a black velor tracksuit he paired with a bold gold neck chain, and the widely approved panther print shirt. Remember, even Karan Johar voted for this print with a bomber jacket he wore with black pants? Diljit paired this silk bowling shirt worth Rs. 94,400 with black pants and Rs. 57,525 Demna Gvasalia Triple S sneakers. Too opulent, but it looks so neat!

Ayushmann Khurrana

If there’s one star style you never get tired of, it’s Chandigarh star Kare Aashiqui. He does everything like a pro, neon, transparent, holographic, with stylist Isha Bhansali backing up each of his looks time and time again, it’s always a sight to behold. In November, she chose all things Gucci for the actor. He layered the beige and ebony Gucci neoprene hooded jacket over a colorful crew-neck printed t-shirt and sealed his look with cotton track pants and sneakers.

Arjun Kapoor

What is both comfortable and chic? Tip: You can’t find a better travel outfit. The Ki & Ka actor was spotted at the airport wearing his trendy guy avatar in green G for Gucci. The coordinating cotton set consists of knee-length shorts with the iconic interlocking G-stripe placed on both sides. He combined it with a hoodie which he styled with his sleeves rolled up. White shoes, sunglasses, and a black face mask were essentials that made up her debonair look.

