Former Vogue editor was 73 – The Hollywood Reporter

André Leon Talley, hugely influential fashion journalist and flamboyant former editor of US vogue, is dead. He was 73 years old.

Talley’s literary agent, David Vigliano, confirmed his death at The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. Further details, including the cause of death, were not released.

A towering figure in fashion, both literally given he was 6ft 6in tall and figuratively due to a career that spanned six decades, Talley wrote about fashion in a number of publications, especially Daily Women’s Clothing, O and even a brief passage to New York Times. But it’s American vogue with which he is indelibly associated, serving at various times as the magazine’s news director, creative director and editor working closely with EIC Anna Wintour.

A trailblazer, Talley was one of the most high-profile and all-too-rare black fashion editors and worked to promote more diversity on the runway and in the creative ranks of high fashion.

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour and Andre Leon Tilley attend the 7th On The Sixth Fashion Show on October 30, 1996 in New York City.

Born October 16, 1948, in Washington DC to William and Alma, Talley was raised by her grandmother Bennie Francis Davis in North Carolina, where she worked as a housekeeper at a Duke University dormitory. Fashion piqued Talley’s interest from an early age and he said The Guardian in 2020, that “every Sunday I would cross the railway tracks in the affluent part of Durham and buy vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and go back to my grandmother, read my magazines. I was allowed to withdraw from bullying and sexual abuse in a beautiful world.

He won a scholarship to study at Brown University, completing a master’s degree in French studies with aspirations of later becoming a French teacher. He wrote his master’s thesis on the correspondence between the 19th century artist Delacroix and the poet Baudelaire and graduated in 1972.

After college, Talley landed a coveted internship with Diana Vreeland, the legendary former vogue editor, working as an assistant at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

In the 2018 documentary film about his life, The Gospel According to Andrew, Talley has spoken of his grandmother and Vreeland as the two biggest influences on his life, informing his work ethic, first at home and then early in his career.

“My grandmother and Mrs. Vreeland had such different but similar lives,” Talley recounts in Kate Novack’s film. “They both believed in the strong values ​​of work, family and tradition, and I learned from my grandmother very early on. I had chores and homework to do. And I did them with great joy because they were part of my life.

Of Vreeland, Talley says in the film, “She was a woman of great gravity, but she had a superficial theatricality that perhaps resonated with people,” he says. “But beneath the surface was a very serious and hardworking woman.”

Talley’s first major job in fashion journalism was in 1975, joining Andy Warhol magazine interview. From there he went to Daily Women’s Clothing, becoming his Paris bureau chief and working under John Fairchild, who also became a mentor. He then spent five years at W Magazine followed by brief passages in various publications, including the Time, before landing the post of director of fashion news at vogue in 1983, joining the same year as Wintour.

Wintour and Talley have bonded and formed a formidable management team at vogue and both were staples in the front row of the most important fashion shows, her for her signature sunglasses and pageboy haircut and he for her height and flamboyant dress sense which later included kaftans and hijabs. capes. When Wintour was named editor-in-chief in 1987, she named Talley creative director, a hugely powerful role in the industry that saw her champion various black designers and push for more diversity on the runway.

Talley’s relationship with Wintour generated great interest in and outside fashion circles; two of the most powerful figures in this world and beyond. But it wasn’t always smooth; Talley will reveal that she, along with designer Oscar de la Renta, arranged an intervention to have him lose weight, sending him to the Duke Diet & Fitness Center at Condé Nast’s expense. In interviews, he has said that his weight issues arose after his grandmother died in 1989.

Talley left vogue in 1995, only to return three years later as editor. In this later period of her career, Talley pushed the work of designers Jason Wu and Rachel Roy, pairing the former with First Lady Michelle Obama.

He gained notoriety with a new generation after serving as a judge on America’s Next Top Model for four seasons in 2010 and 2011 opposite Tyra Banks and photographer Nigel Barker. He also had cameo roles in sex and the city and Empire and appeared in fashion documentaries The September issue and Valentino: The Last Emperor.

Talley left vogue for good in 2013, and fell out with Wintour in 2018 when he was unceremoniously dropped as a Met Gala red carpet interviewer and replaced by YouTuber Liza Koshy. He claimed to have been replaced due to his age.

In recent years, as a contributor to Air Mail, Talley had written on such topics as a biography of Lagerfeld and a book of photographs from John Galliano’s years at Dior.

In 2020, Talley published a bestselling memoir, Chiffon trench coats. Following his first memoirs, ALT, released in 2003, the book received intense media coverage due to its criticism of its former boss, Wintour. He called her ‘ruthless’ and ‘incapable’ of ‘mere human kindness’ for not contacting him about the Met Gala incident.

Beyond those grenades thrown at fashion’s most powerful publisher, the book was a fascinating and often sad account of his rise in the fashion world, the racism he encountered along the way (including including a particularly obnoxious nickname a fashion publicist had given him), and how, once he no longer had a powerful job to vogue, he felt like he just wasn’t in the “in” crowd anymore. It also includes a wealth of anecdotes about everyone he became close to throughout his career, from early mentor Vreeland and good friend Lee Radziwill to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who at one point simply left him. fall as a friend.

“André is one of the last great fashion editors who has an incredible sense of fashion history. It can see through everything you do to the original reference, predict what was on your inspiration board,” said designer Tom Ford. vanity lounge. “My God, when he’s sitting in the front row, knowing he understands what you’re saying, what you’re trying to put into pop culture, that’s what you work as a fashion designer for.”