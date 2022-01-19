MAFS star Davina Rankin stuns during wedding dress fitting

She announced her engagement to fiancé Jaxon Manuel in March last year.

And on Wednesday, former Married At First Sight star Davina Rankin couldn’t wipe the smile off her face in Instagram photos as she enjoyed a wedding dress fitting.

The 30-year-old, who ‘married’ Ryan Gallagher in the 2018 season but ended up in a ‘cheating’ scandal with co-star Dean Wells, looked amazing in a white princess-style dress with layers of tulle.

Wedding bells! Former Married At First Sight star Davina Rankin (pictured), 30, stunned during a wedding dress fitting in photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday as she prepares to wed fiancé Jaxon Manual

The strapless design also showed off her delicate cleavage and tanned skin, while a tight bodice at her petite waist.

Her brunette tresses were styled and straight, and she simply beamed as she fell in love with the dresses on offer.

Davina told her fans in the caption of the post that she not only found a dress for the wedding reception, but also one for her hen party and another “super fun number” for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Out get me out of here! final.

The reality star and influencer is now a busy mother to her two-year-old daughter Mila-Mae, whom she shares with fiancé Jaxon.

The couple met years before their time on the controversial Experience Nine, but rekindled their romance after their season of MAFS aired.

Davina outraged viewers in 2018 when she ‘cheated on’ husband Ryan with co-star Dean on the show.

On an episode of I’m a Celebrity this month, Davina told fellow campmate Beau Ryan that she ‘didn’t leave the house for three months’ when the saga played out on screen .

Davina, who revealed she hadn’t even kissed or slept with Dean, went on to say her parents were “so devastated” for her because parts of the wedding that revealed Ryan’s true behavior were cut. from the Serie.

Asked by Beau how she dealt with the portrayal of the villain and the negative headlines, Davina broke down in tears and revealed, “When it all came out and MAFS aired, I didn’t leave the house for three months.”

Doting mum: The couple are the proud parents of two-year-old daughter Mila-Mae (pictured)

Emotional Turmoil: Meanwhile, on an episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! this month, Davina revealed she hadn’t left the house for THREE MONTHS after the fallout from her naughty edit on the 2018 season of Married at First Sight. Pictured with Beau Ryan

Wiping away her tears, Davina went on to recall that her parents were “so devastated” for her.

“I had all my friends and family at the wedding. They saw how it all went and how it [Ryan] was, and when they watched the wedding on TV, they were like, “Wow!”

“There were so many things that happened at the wedding that made it look bad, but none of it was aired. It was just me and my b**chy bridesmaids.

Davina went on to say that she is now “in a great place” and grateful for the opportunity to star in I’m a Celebrity.