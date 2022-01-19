In Paris, Bianca Saunders aims for the next step

Debuts on the Parisian catwalks are a rite of passage for many young British designers in search of growth. Today, London menswear talent Bianca Saunders is doing just that, with an outing at the Palais de Tokyo that aims to solidify her brand language, according to her runway notes.

It’s pretty out of this world, it’s going to be a massive turnaround, says the 28-year-old South London native, who has made a name for herself in the city’s fashion scene and beyond to subvert familiar menswear tropes with collections that offer an alternative view of masculinity, peppered with references to his family, British upbringing and Jamaican heritage.

It’s been quite a year for Saunders. After being shortlisted for the LVMH Prize and the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund, and spotlighted by Gucci designer Alessandro Michele as part of GucciFest brands, in July 2021 she became the first black woman to win the prestigious award. Andam, earning his 300,000 and a year-long mentorship from Balenciaga chief executive Cdric Charbit.

Now, she aims to take her fledgling business to the next level with a growth plan anchored in refining her brand identity, expanding international distribution and introducing new product categories. It won’t be easy.

While Saunders has big ambitions to become a global brand, his four-year-old self-funded label has just three full-time staff working out of a Hackney studio and limited sales revenue at a time when wholesale, its mainstay distribution channel, is in structural decline and many emerging labels are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

After completing her Masters at the prestigious Royal College of Art in London, Saunders quickly established herself as one of the hottest talents in the city, starting with her debut at London Fashion Week Mens in 2018. She quickly been taken over by influential retailers such as London-based Machine-A and e-tailer Matchesfashion.

His elevated side of menswear design plays with garment proportions, extending, accentuating and twisting traditional silhouettes to give new shape to what would otherwise be considered a classic piece of menswear, said Damien Paul, responsible for menswear at Matchesfashions, which first chose the label for its Spring/Summer 2019 season. brand identity beyond exceptional design.

But observers close to the brand say Saunders has recently reached a new level of maturity. We had been looking at Biancas’ work for quite a long time, but we felt especially last season and the AW21 collection, that just something clicked in the Biancas collection, where you could really see it was more rounded, it was easier to navigate, and the quality also improved, said Marco Vianello, vice president of sales and business development at Tomorrow, which, starting last season, signed a partnership with Saunders for the to help grow its wholesale business globally, with a focus on Asia. and Europa. (The UK currently accounts for 35% of sales.)

Saunders is also betting on footwear and accessories, competitive but often lucrative categories, which it plans to add to its offering later this year as it continues to build its presence in denim, knitwear and casual wear. exterior where she hopes consumers will increasingly see a unique brand signature. .

I want them to understand it’s a Bianca Saunders play, she said. I feel like I’m at a point where these signatures I’ve created this season are something I’ll continue for all seasons, she continued, pointing out style details like facing stitching. the outside, curved arms, split hem pants and shoulder seams that are further towards the neckline.

A new e-commerce website, which is relaunching today, is designed to articulate a clear brand message as much as to drive sales, which she admits will take time to become a significant revenue contributor.

Showcasing in Paris, the top of the fashion calendar, is another key part of the new strategy, said Saunders, who hopes the exposure to international press and buyers, as well as the accolades shown in the big leagues, will help generate results.

There are certainly those who support his approach to menswear. It’s that kind of dance between subtlety and thrust [the fashion factor] just enough, said Jian DeLeon, menswear and editorial director of American department store chain Nordstrom. That’s what Bianca does, really, really well.

Still, Saunders is cautious. I think sometimes brands can grow too quickly and become inauthentic, Saunders said. I prefer to have slower growth.