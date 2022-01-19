The 11 Best Dress Shirts for Men to Wear in 2022

The idea of ​​what constitutes a dress shirt has changed significantly over the years, not to mention the feelings we might have had about the traditionally more formal attire after accepting almost two years of living primarily at home.

But in truth, a dress shirt—generally accepted today as any long-sleeved, collared shirt with buttons down the front that allow it to be fully opened—remains one of the most popular pieces of wardrobe. versatile to keep in regular rotation.

Sure, dress shirts are a natural necessity for some formal occasions (and we recommend following a dress code when asked), but beyond the suit and tie combo, the best dress shirts for men can and do wonders. in more relaxed settings.

And, like just about everything we wear these days, men’s dress shirts have also incorporated the latest technical innovations in fabrics, elevating the concept of simply slipping them on for a ceremonial touch to real practical wear. .

So whether you’re facing an inevitable return to the office where sports dress shirts are no debatable, or you’ve already welcomed this wardrobe mainstay and just need to refresh your shirting game, check out this selection of the 11 best dress shirts for men.