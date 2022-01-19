Style lessons British men can learn from Italian silver foxes





Two things happened last week that resonated with my own approach to my wardrobe. I marked an anniversary; not a milestone, but closing in on 40-30. And I did on a visit to Florence, for the bi-annual Pitti Uomo menswear show, back in action after a Covid-induced hiatus. The result was a powerful reminder of how men can dress as they go through the years. A few examples, taken from my entirely unscientific observations; a gentleman in his sixties wearing a simple duffle coat, but tying a richly printed scarf around the upturned collar. A 70-year-old patrician in a pristine charcoal overcoat, trilby tipped just right, and an attention to grooming and intricacies of dressing – using excellent accessories, for example – that eludes Gen Z. A troupe of more than fifty men on Prada’s Milan runway underscored this point, with the house enlisting Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum in what the designer called a return to classic formality. Such serious coats, elegant jackets and immaculate shirts. If it gets old, I’m on board. Of course, it helps that Italian men in general have an appreciation for style and an understanding of clothing that they aren’t ashamed of. You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of older gents in Blighty enjoying each other’s strappy shoes, but in Italy the love and enjoyment of clothing is not burdened with any kind of masculinity. It is as innate as the appreciation of a full-bodied Chianti or an aromatic olive oil. It also helps that this particular fair, which has historic roots in the city of Florence dating back to 1952, is the exact opposite of catwalk-driven fashion in fashion. Pitti Uomo is a showcase of exceptional fabrics, beautiful stitching and technical innovations, which makes it so appealing to an older clientele; it’s more about the weave of your plaid wool blazer than how Instagrammable your new men’s bag is. We can certainly take a tip or two from our Italian fratelli on how to age gracefully. First of all, a really stylish and beautifully constructed coat. Of course, you don’t need me to tell you that a straight, sleek coat is an investment, but consider branching out beyond the standard single-breasted black. For example, opt for richly nuanced tweed or a pattern in a subtle, natural tone like camel, olive, or rust (black can be harsh and funereal on older faces), and consider shapes a bit more interesting than the usual structured format – a belted, dress-like coat, for example. Second, as seen on the frost-dusted cobblestones of Piazza Santa Maria Novella – serious technical outerwear doesn’t have to be reserved for young adventurers. Padded vests and quilted, insulated jackets as well as tailoring – a dynamic and formal splice – are the way here. There is vigor and vigor in the technical outerwear kit, but combining it with heritage fabrics by means of suiting, it enters more stately territory that is suitable for older gentlemen. Finally, the most enduring lesson here is in the finer details; the little frills that can only come from an Italian of a certain age who doesn’t count a smartphone as an accessory. So, a patterned scarf – nothing extraordinarily opulent, but detailed enough to lift a classic brown coat – and maybe an appropriate, structured hat or a love-carried briefcase or briefcase. The nods to sartorialism make all the difference here; a collar bar with a tie or pin on a jacket, to show a degree of effort and purpose. It’s a message that came through on the catwalks of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, as designers focused on formal attire to get us back to work, and serious, grown-up sophistication. As potent and potent as the finest Italian espresso, it’s an approach to aging that defies generational appeal. Four of Milan’s best shows

