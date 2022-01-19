Andr Leon Talley, fashion journalist and ‘Vogue’ icon, dies at 73ExBulletin



. Seth Little/AP

Fashion journalist and icon Andr Leon Talley died Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, New York. He was 73 years old.

For decades, he was the creative director and larger-than-life editor of vogue magazine, considered the fashion bible.

At 6’6″, Talley held court in the world of high fashion. Wearing dapper tailored suits, dresses, capes and kaftans, he was a royal presence. “You can be aristocratic without being born into an aristocratic family,” he said.

In his memoirs Chiffon trench coats, released in May 2020, Talley wrote about being raised by his grandmother in segregated Durham, North Carolina. He said going to church with her sparked his passion for fashion.

“I saw style in church,” he told NPR’s Karen Grigsby Bates that same month. “I saw style in my grandmother’s sisters. They were all beautifully dressed. Church was the core of our church life. Church attendance was essential to our existence.”

He also told NPR that when he was young he was abused by at least one man in his neighborhood. “I didn’t want to tell my grandmother because I knew, whatever it was, it was very dark, it was wrong but I would be blamed for it,” he said. “And the other person, the authors, wouldn’t.”

Talley kept quiet about it and continued his studies. He majored in French literature at Central University of North Carolina, then earned a master’s degree at Brown. After graduating, he traveled to New York to apprentice at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With a letter of introduction from a classmate’s father, he met legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland. She then introduced Talley to Andy Warhol, and that’s how he started working for magazine interview. He also worked at O, The New York Times and Daily Women’s Clothing, of which he was the head of the Paris office.

This was before his long reign at vogue. Talley’s last official Instagram post noted that he had been a close confidant of other fashion icons: Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, who wrote a tribute on social media: “Goodbye darling André. No one has seen the world in a more glamorous way than you. No one was grander and more moving than you. The world will be less joyful. I love you and I laugh with you for 45 years…I miss your cries…I love you so much.”

Talley was also a major figure in the LGBTQ+ community, but something of a unicorn in the fashion industry. He told NPR that his presence confused some: “I was smart and I showed it,” he said. “It goes back to when people can’t understand who you are and are afraid of you and as you boldly, confidently show who you are to the world, some people are just afraid to see someone great and that Black suddenly comes to the surface.”

Talley said he endured racial slurs but held his head high. “You don’t make a loud noise. You don’t shout. You don’t stand up and say, look: Hey, I’m loud. I’m black and I’m proud. You do. And then it’s recognized , and somehow it impacts the culture.”

His impact was felt at the Met Galas, where he served as a red carpet correspondent, and on America’s Next Top Model, where he was a judge. Its impact was felt in vogue, where he wrote about Michelle Obama and the first black photographer to photograph a vogue blanket. Talley’s impact was also felt on fashion shows, where he pushed to include more black designers and models.