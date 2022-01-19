Menswear Week 2022: Major Menswear & Event Times

Men’s Fashion Week 2022 Updates: As fashion month picks up speed and the Omicron variant amps up its effectiveness, Men’s Fashion Week in Paris is facing some downturns. The F/W 2022-2023 men’s edition of Paris Fashion Week kicked off on January 11. 29 physical presentations, 17 physical parades, 30 exclusively digital events will make up fashion week according to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

This association which, through the promotion of French fashion culture, brings out fashion brands to nurture creation and elevate development on an international scale, informed that the format and schedule will be flexible depending on the “the evolution of the health situation”. Those still going to fashion week with in-person shows include Rick Owens, Herms, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Kenzo and Loewe.

From Pitti to Paris, the Omicron variant has had a major impact on menswear catwalks. Still, January is going to be a fashionable and beautiful month for the land of beauty. Here are the tips you need to explore how each fashion city approaches the upcoming season, what the arrangements are:

Men’s Fashion Week 2022: Pitti Immagine Uomo 101

Scheduled date: January 11 to January 13

The famous Italian label of studied carelessness ‘Sprezzatura’ has returned to Florence as the capital of Tuscany kicks off menswear week. Florence hosted an exorbitant menswear show themed ideas about “Reflections.” In this show, Paul & Shark reinstated their promise of sustainability, British brand Connolly launched their Sporting collection and Kiton presented their laid-back KTN line. But some brands like Brunello Cucinelli had been forced to postpone due to increasing cases of Omicron variant. Ann Demeulemeester, who was supposed to be the guest brand for the event, also had to skip this due to the virus outbreak.

Millan Fashion Week

Scheduled date: January 15 to January 17

During Milan Fashion Week, a Prada show by a number of Hollywood stars elevated the event. From an illuminated tunnel came a crowd of actors, including Prada’s unofficial mascot and famed “Jurassic Park” Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan from “Twin Peaks”, Ashton Sanders from “Moonlight”, Otis Butterfield from “Sex Education”. As Europe is increasingly affected by the growing number of Omicron cases, many brands have had to cancel physical presentations.

Among them, it is worth mentioning the names of Gucci, Giorgio Amrani, MSGM, Emporio Armani, JW Anderson, etc. who were to produce their first men’s show at the event. Still, brands like Prada, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana have done great fashion shows. DSquared2 celebrated their comeback after their in-person hiatus due to Covid-19. Co-directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented Prada’s first menswear show. But MSGM and Ermenegildo Zegna preferred a digital broadcast with JW Anderson. This British brand had rescheduled its first physical fashion show in June 2022.

Paris fashion week

Scheduled date: January 18 to January 23

The true land of love and fashion. Paris. The French capital presents a most wonderful menswear event, even in the midst of Omicron transmission respecting the appropriate safety instructions. Many giant and budding brands present their parades in Paris crossing the English Channel. But brands like Rick Owens, Issey Miyake, Loewe are jumping this year due to virus effectiveness. In addition, the final collection of the late Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021, will be presented by Louis Vuitton through a moving tribute.

Bianca Saunders, the winner of the ANDAM Fashion Award from last year debuts her solo show in Paris on January 19, 2022. In an interview with WWD, a pioneering fashion digital daily, Saunders said her vision has always been to be a household name, and to make his debut in Paris is a necessary step to realize this dream.

She has a five-year plan to work in Paris. Bianca Saunders’ Fall 2022 collection will showcase her experience with the cuts and movement of fabrics as they communicate with the body in different ways. Along with its signature rolled-shoulder design, the collection will also feature pieces in leather and denim.

Meta Campania Collective is now in its second season. In this men’s fashion week in Paris, they explore utility and detail together.

The inspiration for the Namesake brand is basketball. They show their first collection in January 2020 shortly before the pandemic shut down the world. After that, in the fall of 2022, the brand will capture a pivotal basketball championship moment by showcasing its fashion and collection.

Outset Paris and Steven Passaro are also being featured this season.

To follow the Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2022 event, go to the official PFW website as many designers live stream their shows including Marine Serre, Dior, Loewe, Saint Laurent, Givenchy etc.