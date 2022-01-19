The 10 Most Romantic Dresses of 2022 Inspired by The Gilded Age

High-octane glamor is back and better than ever. If you’ve been craving the rustle of crisp taffeta or the drama of a princess silhouette, you’re in luck. Thanks to director Julian Fellowes for the next series Golden age, dressing like an upper-class New Yorker took on a new sartorial cachet. With its high neckline dresses, sumptuous satins and many feathers, the series is a visual treat.

Louisa Jacobson and Dene Benton in Golden age ALISON COHEN ROSA / HBO

Set during America’s Golden Age, the nine-part series documents the period of great economic change that occurred from 1870 to 1900. Old and new money clashed wildly, meaning the New York’s elite had to fight for power.

Louisa Jacobson in Golden age Alison CohenRose

Luckily for us, fashion has been used as a tool to exert social status, resulting in exquisite outfits. Trends included corsets, long bone bodices, gloves, hourglass shapes and neckline cuts to name a few. Women wore long dresses and changed clothes up to three times a day. The dresses were full of ornaments: bows, buttons, laces, ruffles and crystal embellishments. The long sleeves and swings accentuated the feminine silhouette, while the darker plum and navy color palettes complimented the brightly hued layers.

The Parisian dress has strongly influenced women’s fashion in New York. Designers such as Charles Frederick Worth launched 19and Parisian haute couture of the century, whose influence began to spread across the Atlantic. Women from wealthy New York families such as the Vanderbilts, Astors, Rockefellers and Carnegies became patrons of Worth designs, popularizing the extravagant style in the city.

With an impeccable cast including Christine Baranksi and Cynthia Nixon, the period drama is bound to captivate audiences and maximalists alike. From Victorian romance to Gothic decadence, here’s how you can emulate the costumes of Golden age.

The Gilded Age is set to make its UK debut on January 25 on Sky Atlantic.