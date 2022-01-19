Inside Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding as fiancé Nicola Peltz ‘avoids’ mum Victoria’s dress





Transformers actress Nicola Peltz is set to wed into the Beckham clan in April, but the 27-year-old has no plans to wear Victoria’s fashion designs Video loading Video unavailable The video will start automatically soon 8 to cancel play now Brooklyn Beckham dresses his fiancée Nicole Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham’s bride-to-be Nicola Peltz is set to wear a fairytale Valentino gown on her wedding day as she eschews Victoria’s own designer range. The lovebirds, who got engaged after just a few months of dating, are finally set to wed on April 9 after being forced to postpone their nuptials due to the pandemic and Covid restrictions. Brooklyn, 22, – who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham – will say his ‘yes’ alongside his brothers Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, who will act as his best men on the special day. Meanwhile Nicola, 27, will be joined by her ice hockey player brother Brad, who has been named chief bridesmaid for the big day. The ceremony is set to take place at the sprawling Florida estate of actress Nicola’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.













And it will be a star-studded wedding featuring some of the industry’s most famous guests, including Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Gordon and Tana Ramsay, according to The Sun. Brooklyn and Nicola’s big day is even covered by Vogue – which added extra pressure on the young couple. Lifting the lid on the highly anticipated wedding, an insider told The Sun: “Naturally Nicola and Brooklyn want the whole day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite amazing.













“Money is obviously no object, but they still want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth. “Vogue Entertainment Director Sergio Kletnoy has been courting the couple heavily and it looks like they will get exclusive wedding rights. Vogue covered Idris Elba’s wedding and it was shot beautifully, it will be something very good taste.” Although Brooklyn fashionista mom Victoria was tipped to design her stepdaughter’s wedding dress, Nicola seems to have had other ideas. The actress has a “fairytale” Valentino dress in mind, and she went to great lengths to find the perfect one.













“Nicola flew to Rome with her stylist for wedding dress fittings and opted for two fairy tale numbers from Valentino,” the source added. “Victoria Beckham designed Nicola’s engagement dress and fully supports the move. A VB number is likely to appear in the evening.” The designer was originally tipped to design Nicola’s dress and even reportedly drew sketches – but now it looks like they’ve gone out the window.











Meanwhile, former England captain David, 46, is expected to act as emcee on the big day. Brooklyn started dating the stunning American actress in October 2019. The pair got engaged in July the following year, with Victoria and David sharing gushing tributes to the happy couple on Instagram. Read more Read more

