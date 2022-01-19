Prada surprised by the end of the men’s fashion week in Milan





MKyle MacLachlan walks the Prada show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 (Getty) Completed another day of men’s clothes and Prada have made an impact with the summoning of two important Hollywood personalities such as Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan to put a note of optimism to a week marked by cancellations due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 which affect all of Europe. The surprising presence of renowned actors marked the second physical show from founder Miuccia Prada and co-creative director Raf Simons, after the latter was formed in early 2020, sealing a unique union between two of the most influential and important designers in the fashion industry. The collective production won applause from critics and above all this fall-winter 2022 collection was also applauded for its distinctive cachet. Based on uniform concept Like their spurs, Prada and Simons elevated the silk, leather and cotton combinations, and washed out the pink print, replacing the classic, traditional shirt and tie and providing a new energy and reality. a younger attitude“, He said simons to the Guardian. Jeff Goldblum walks the Prada show (Getty Images) Outerwear was fundamental in trench coats and utilitarian parkas with shearling inserts. the accessories, intended to rock the world of social networks, came in the form of compartmentalized backpacks, fluorescent gloves and miniature pocket belts in Prada’s signature triangle. The collection celebrates the idea of ​​working in all different spheres and meanings , He said prada, emphasizing the importance of formal work and the wardrobe he imagines representing him. And I add: Through these clothes, we emphasize that everything a human being does is important. Every aspect of reality can be graceful and dignified; raised and celebrated . The hearing of more than 200 guestsShe was socially distanced. In addition to Goldblum and MacLachlan during the presentation of the collection, it was possible to appreciate the presence of young actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster, star of Queen’s Gambit; Asa Butterfield, leader of Sex Education and Ashton Sanders, actor of Moonlight. For Prada, actors are interpreters of reality employed to echo truth through their performances. Real men, recognized figures, bring a new facet of reality Prada added. Unfortunately, Italian Fashion Week didn’t go as planned. The most prominent designer, Giorgio Armani, was one of those who decided to cancel their parades namesakes and Emporio Armani, after reflecting on the evolution of the epidemiological situation. Outerwear took center stage at the Prada show (Getty Images) Carlo Capasa, president of the governing body of Italian fashion, the Camera della Moda (CNMI), for his part underlined that, Despite respecting Armani’s decision, there is a need to find ways to promote live events that facilitate face-to-face interaction and generate revenue in the Italian fashion industry. Given the situation, we are doing our best at the moment and have shown that we can handle the situation.Capasa said. In this sense, he mentioned the strict distancing, the FFP2 masks and the proof of complete vaccination that were required in the 16 physical shows. In general, fashion week must continue to give the signal that the industry needs. It’s very important because it’s the second biggest industry in this country and we have 1.2 million people working in fashion in Italy. It’s unclear how long it will take to get out of the current situation, so it’s all about finding a balance between real life and safety , concluded Capasa. KEEP READING: Giorgio Armani, Versace, Fendi and Alberta Ferretti dazzled at Milan Fashion Week Armani celebrated its 40th birthday with a disruptive proposal on the second day of Milan Fashion Week 70s glamor and eclectic fashion: Milan Fashion Week celebrated its big comeback on the catwalks

