Pioneering fashion journalist, son of Durham Andr Leon Talley dies at 73 :: WRAL.com

-Andr Leon Talley, a towering figure who made fashion history as a rare black editor in a predominantly white industry, has died. He was 73 years old.

The Tuesday death of Talley, the influential former creative director and editor of Vogue magazine, was confirmed on his Instagram page early Wednesday. No details were given as to his cause of death, but he was known to have had health issues in recent years.

Talley was a graduate and regular visitor to Hillside High School in Durham. He was also a graduate of Central North Carolina University. Her relationship with Vogue began at Duke University, where her grandmother cleaned the dorms; Talley would travel to campus as a youth to read the magazine.

Often dressed in loose capes, Talley was a highly visible regular on the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe for decades. At 6ft 6in tall, he cut an imposing figure wherever he went.

In a 2013 Vanity Fair spread titled The Eyeful Tower, Talley was described as perhaps the industry’s most important link to the past. Designer Tom Ford told the magazine that Talley was one of the last great fashion editors with an incredible sense of fashion history. It can see through everything you do to the original reference, predict what was on your inspiration board.

Among the many celebrities who offered their condolences on Wednesday was Kerry Washington, who wrote on Instagram: Oh Andre! Heaven is not ready for you honey!!!!!! Everything beyond is going to be just too fabulous now…You’ll be shining so brightly from the sky that we’ll know what real fame looks like.”

Designer Diane von Furstenberg also praised Talley on Instagram, writing: No one saw the world more glamorously than you, no one was grander and more moving than you.

In her 2003 memoir, ALT: A Memoir, Talley focused on two of the most important women in her life: her maternal grandmother, Bennie Frances Davis, and the late fashion editor Diana Vreeland.

Bennie Frances Davis may have looked like a typical African-American housekeeper to many people who saw her on an ordinary day, but I, who could see her soul, could also see her secret: that even when she wore a hairnet and work clothes for scrubbing toilets and floors, she wore an invisible tiara, he wrote.

Talley was also a familiar figure to viewers, serving as a judge on America’s Top Model” and appearing on Sex and the City and Empire.

Raised in Durham, North Carolina, Talley held various jobs before arriving in New York in the 1970s, soon meeting Vreeland and forming a friendship that lasted until her death in 1989.

Talley worked as a ranger in Washington, D.C. and Maryland, where he told visitors about the slaves who built Fort Washington and dressed up as Civil War soldiers, he told The Associated Press in 2003.

After stints with Interview magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, Talley was hired at Vogue in 1983 by editor Anna Wintour and was named creative director in 1988.

Talley released another memoir in 2020, The Chiffon Trenches, which included behind-the-scenes stories about Wintour and other fashion personalities like the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Of all the elements of a person’s clothing, Talley considered shoes the most important.

You can tell everything about a person by what they put on their feet, Talley told the AP.

If it’s a man and you can see the reflection of his face on the top of his black shoes, that means they’ve been polished to perfection. If it’s a woman and she wears shoes that hurt, shoes that hurt are very fashionable!

Talleys’ death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.