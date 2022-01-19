Always go for the dress





So how does it feel to be a bit older than most brides-to-be and also the star of a storyline much like the TV show, Say Yes To The Dress? Well, dear friends, let me borrow your attention for a moment and I’ll tell you. The day began with that familiar hike from Caribou to Bangor. It was, as always, a joy. No matter how many times I travel I-95 from Aroostook County to Bangor, Maine, it never loses its wonder. My appointment was for 2 p.m. and my sister, Lisa, and I were right on time. My dear friend Kathy met us at the bridal shop and after hugs and greetings we entered the building. Needless to say it was chic, colorful and charming, with warmth and style. We poked around a bit, pointing to the pieces we liked and politely skipping through the ones that didn’t appeal to us. Prices were fair. I have to admit, I felt a bit anxious, with a million questions for the stylist. A very stunning statuesque young woman entered the shop, her hair a luscious raspberry red. After welcoming us, she led us to the elevator, which took us to the third floor, where a treasure trove of wedding dresses awaited us. We were introduced to our stylist and she welcomed us into a lovely suite right after the dresses. Fresh, sweet mimosas and sweet treats of various flavors beckoned us as we collapsed into plush, velvety lounges and chairs. We settled in like princesses and sipped our drinks. Five wedding dresses in various shades of white and golden ivory slid toward us on a silver chariot-shaped coat rack. Rising to my feet, I reached out and respectfully slid my fingers along the raised seams and embellishments of the wonderful creations in front of me. Before you know it, I was in a dressing room, putting on that first dress, then the second, third, and fourth, which, while exquisite, weren’t the style for me. I have to share with you that the four dresses were difficult to put on and turned me into a rather grumpy fairy godmother. Lisa and Kathy shook their heads in a mixture of dismay and disbelief as I struggled on the floor towards them, the bottom of the dress tripping my laboring steps. With a little discouragement and just a little hope, I held the fifth dress in front of me, immediately noticing a distinct difference in the material and flow of the skirt. I turned my back to the mirror. Once the dress was in place, I turned slowly. Oh yes! It was the dress. With a few tweaks and tweaks here and there, it will be everything I imagined – for me. This dress is age appropriate and stylish. Without a moment’s pause, I said yes to the dress. We said goodbye and I took my account file and my free pink dress to the car; Carefully place them in the back seat. I remember a time when a woman my size would have had a limited selection of wedding dresses. Many dresses have been made especially for the bride by local seamstresses or family members and love has been woven into every priceless stitch. Today, women of all sizes have endless possibilities, as the clothing market touches almost everyone. My friends, love has no boundaries or exclusions. Regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity, love thrives. Whether you’re getting married in your favorite jeans or a satin ensemble, it’s that trust, that deep devotion, and that loyalty that should adorn your heart. Please be kind to yourself and each other. Belinda Ouellette lives in Caribou with her Goldendoodle, Barney. You can email him at [email protected].

