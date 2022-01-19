Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley dies at 73

Fashion icon Andr Leon Talley died Monday in New York at the age of 73.

Talley was the only black man to serve as creative director at Vogue and is the author of several books, including a 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andr Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York,” Official Talley Instagram shared account early Wednesday morning. Calling the late icon “larger than life,” the post also noted Talley’s affinity for “nurturing and celebrating young designers.”

Raised by his maternal grandmother in the Jim Crowe South, Talley first rose to prominence in New York in the 1970s before moving to Paris, where he worked for Womens Wear Daily.

He then worked at Vogue, first as fashion information director in the early to mid-1980s, then as creative director until 1995. He left briefly but eventually returned in 1998 as as editor-in-chief until his departure in 2013.

Talley was also a judge on Americas Next Top Model from March 2010 to December 2011. Additionally, he was the subject of the 2017 documentary film,The Gospel According to Andrew.

I don’t live for fashion; I live for beauty and style, he said in the opening scene. Fashion is fleeting, style remains.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour was also featured in the film, where she praised Talley for her talents.

No one really needs another handbag or another sweater or another coat. It has to be emotional, Wintor said. André could always make the reader feel this dream and feel this emotion.

To be totally frank, my fashion stories aren’t that big and hers was flawless, she said. So I think I learned a lot from him.

Andre Leon Talley at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on June 18, 2017 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Variety Tuesday credited Talley as being a major force behind increased diversity on the runways and as an advocate for LGBTQ+ voices despite not explicitly defining his sexuality, calling himself “fluid.”

In 2020, Talley released The Chiffon Trenches”, which was billed as a revealing memoir of his time at Vogue and detailed his complicated relationship with Wintour. In an interview with TODAYs Al Roker at the time, he explained that his fashion story was one of survival.

I think it’s important that every man of color born in this country and descended from slaves of African descent tells a story because every day is a struggle for a black man no matter what position in life you have reached, he said at the time.

I could have been George Floyd. I could have been Ahmed Arbury. Really nothing has changed. So my story is a story about how to survive all odds, no matter what.

In the book, Talley also spoke candidly about her time at the iconic fashion magazine.

I never thought of myself as a black man sitting in Vogue creating this historic moment. I considered myself a talented person and a person who had knowledge about fashion and style, he wrote.

Talley devoted much of his life to his career and the prestige it brought him. In a 2018 profile for the New York Times, after leaving Vogue and bouncing around several jobs, he explained that his dedication to his work left him alone.

Diane von Furstenberg said: He was afraid to fall in love, and I guess I was. I guess I was scared, and I guess I was repressed,” he told the newspaper. “I grew up in a very strict family. But being in this world, moving around with all these incredible people, it was enough for me to have the friendship of Karl (Lagerfeld) or the friendship of Yves Saint Laurent or the friendship of Azzedine Alaa.

By the time he spoke to the NYT, Alaa and Saint Laurent had already passed away. Lagerfeld died in 2019.

I live alone. I will die alone, I will climb alone, and I will descend alone, Talley told The New York Times in 2018. I wake up and think about it almost every day. But I don’t do online dating or stuff like that.

After news of Talley’s death began circulating Tuesday evening, von Furstenberg write a tribute to him on Instagram, writing that she had “loved and laughed” with him for 45 years.

“No one saw the world more elegantly and glamorously than you, no one was more moving and grander than you,” she wrote. “The world will be less cheerful now.”

Vogue and Wintour did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment.

In a prescient passage from his book about the death of his mother in 2015, Talley wrote that he was not afraid of the end of life because of faith.

I do not fear death, because it has always been present in my Baptist upbringing: Prepare for death. We all have to die one day.