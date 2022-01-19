Serena Williams dons skin-tight mini dress for video with daughter Olympia – but hubby Alexis has the most unexpected reaction



















Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, four, know how to have fun when they’re home together, as evidenced by his latest post. MORE: Serena Williams stuns with her beauty in new all-red look video The tennis star took to Instagram to share a clip of herself engaged in a war with her daughter – but of the most entertaining kind. Olympia and Serena engaged in a lightsaber duel, each wielding a pair of light sabers as they taunted and fought furiously. Loading player… WATCH: Serena Williams duels with daughter Olympia Ohanian At one point, Serena even combined her two weapons into one giant, while Olympia, unable to figure out how to do it, continued to fight her mother with both sabers. Serena wore a short Nike jersey mini dress made of a mesh fabric with a black outfit underneath as she did a quick and playful fight with her daughter. MORE: Serena Williams is a knockout in a leather miniskirt – and you should see her shoes In the caption, she wrote: “Single camera, one shot battle, Royal with @olympiaohanian“, and no one had a better answer than her husband Alexis Ohanian. He simply replied with a comment, “Someone put some VFX and lightsaber SFX on this please,” and fans were left in hysterics. Serena and Olympia engaged in a furious lightsaber duel at home Many more were very impressed with their combined skills, with one fan writing, “Olympia is playing hard! Love to see it! She’s having a lot of fun with her mum,” and another commenting, “Our daughter here is having her best life.” Serena revealed that she and her daughter are alike in many ways, especially when it comes to their energetic attitudes, with another recent upload. MORE: Serena Williams’ HUGE home gym has an epic feature for her daughter Olympia MORE: Serena Williams looks flawless in her gorgeous mini dress In the video, Olympia hits a tennis ball and connects to power. Dressed in a tracksuit and sneakers, the little girl looked and acted like a mini version of her superstar mom. The clip was also shared to Olympia’s Instagram feed with the caption, “Practice making progress.” Fans were impressed with Olympia’s powerful backhand Serena’s sister Venus was eager to comment and wrote: ‘It’s Oracene again’, referring to their mum who was also their coach when they were younger. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

