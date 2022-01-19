Man dies after falling down Dillard’s escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park





RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) A man was confirmed dead after an escalator crash at Stony Point Fashion Park on Wednesday morning. According to the Richmond Fire Department, the man was an escalator technician performing maintenance before the store opened and died after falling into the machine inside the Dillard department store, located at the mall . Henrico Police: Two separate shootings at occupied homes in the East End overnight

Richmond Fire said the call came in at 9.52am and found the man dead on arrival. A recovery operation is currently underway. Crews said they expected to be at the scene for some time and were waiting for the medical examiner’s office to arrive and determine the victim’s cause of death before removing his body. No other injuries were reported. Richmond Fire said they had no reason to believe foul play was involved. Dillard’s is currently closed for shoppers. image copyrightBen Dennis, 8News

