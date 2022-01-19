NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission prepares for a ‘wetsuit rehearsal’





The first rocket and spacecraft in NASA’s Artemis program are scheduled to do a “wetsuit rehearsal” on the launch pad in February, the agency said. Engineers on the mission, which is expected to launch later this year, have put mission hardware through a series of checks to ensure they are ready for the milestone, which will be key in determining the status of preparing Artemis 1 for flight. Artemis 1 aims to send an uncrewed spacecraft around the moon using a combination of the never-flown Space Launch System rocket, as well as the previously flown Orion spacecraft. NASA hopes to extend the program with the crewed mission to lunar orbit Artemis 2 in 2024, then a landing on Artemis 3 in 2025, before other crewed missions later in the 2020s. But getting ready for the launch pad requires a complex set of engineering tasks to ensure all the pieces are ready for the stresses of spaceflight. NASA has completed several checkpoints over the past month, the agency noted in two recent blog posts. Related: How NASA’s Artemis Moon Landing Works With Astronauts On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Orion spacecraft’s crew access arm was both retracted and extended to ensure it was working properly, NASA said. in a blog post Thursday (January 13). The arm is intended to provide safe access for astronauts to the SLS rocket during missions, and is also used by technicians during assembly and test operations in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center in the United States. NASA in Florida. As for SLS itself, Friday (January 14) NASA reported that a “series of technical tests” had been completed on the rocket’s core stage, which is also inside the VAB. The first task was to replace and test one of the four RS-25 motor controllers, then the team ensured that the flight computers, motor controllers and basic stage systems were communicating and functioning. correctly. Technicians also tested “gimbing” or lightly moving the motors to simulate the movements they will perform during flight. With everything going according to plan, the team plans to do its second countdown test “to demonstrate the Ground Launch Software and Ground Launch Sequencer, which checks the health and status of the vehicle as it is on the pad,” NASA said. The goal is to ensure that Orion and SLS respond as expected during the simulated countdown. The stacked spacecraft and booster will head to the nearby launch pad once the countdown test and final checks are complete, the agency noted, but has not yet provided a date for the handover. Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/artemis-1-moon-mission-wet-dress-rehearsal-soon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos