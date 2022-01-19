How Casentino wool became an important streetwear fabric for 2022 – Robb Report





Few links between medieval shepherds and modern streetwear enthusiasts (although, come to think of it, each spends a lot of time waiting outside), but Casentino wool is one of them. The fluffy, fluffy natural fabric – often compared to fleece – was until recently a mysterious ingredient found mainly in outerwear made by traditional Italian brands like Rubinacci or Liverano & Liverano. But in recent years, something has changed. Suddenly, Casentino started popping up in varsity jackets made by skate favorite Noah in collaboration with Golden Bear, and drake’s half-zip athletic sweaters (which at one time stored a Casentino duck). It’s even become something of a house signature for fashionable streetwear brand Aimé Leon Dore, who have used it in everything from duffel coats at Clarks Wallabees. In the surest sign that Casentino has gone mainstream, it’s been picked up by staple brand Alex Mill in the form of a kangaroo pocket popover that no fleece-wearing dad would hesitate to do. To try and make sense of the fabric’s rapid rise, we spoke to The armory co-founder Mark Cho, whose store recently introduced a Casentino version of his Road Jacket. Aimé Leon Dore x Clarks Casentino Wallabees ($260); the Armory Casentino jacket ($750).



Aim for Léon Doré; the Armory “The Casentino wool comes from Tuscany, Italy,” says Cho Robb Report. “It was invented around the 14th century and was originally intended for people (and animals) who spent a lot of time outdoors. It is rough in texture, very warm and hard-wearing. locals, who had a relatively rough coat due to their race and the weather conditions of the region, were the source of the raw wool fiber used in the fabric.The fabric is heavily brushed through a process known as rattle, which helps compress it and give it its signature fuzziness, as well as improving its ability to keep you warm and dry. Cho also notes that two distinct colors have historically been associated with the Casentino and persist in its current popularity: emerald green and “duckbill” orange. While emerald green was traditionally used for the Casentino’s linings, orange was the happy result of a botched 16th-century dye job. However, it was wool’s status as a “practical, sturdy and low-maintenance” fabric that inspired Cho to use it in the Road Jacket, which was designed to replace trucker denim. “Casentino is a great wool-based alternative to denim because it shares many similar properties,” he says. “The texture is also reminiscent of modern fleece clothing, especially in streetwear.” Fleece Alex Mill Casentino ($165); Freemans Sporting Club Casentino Overshirt ($320).



Alex Moulin; Freeman’s Sporting Club Freeman’s Sporting Club appeared as another recent booster, using the fabric in a Casentino wool overshirt and one Casentino wool full-zip jacket. Nikko Lencek-Inagaki, who is the brand’s director of design and merchandising, calls Casentino “an OG performance fabric”, noting that it “looks like a luxurious but rugged blanket”. It has excellent efficient outdoor performance characteristics. It’s wool, not petrochemicals. Cho credits Casentino’s increased profile to increased interest in classic menswear over the past decade, but thinks his popularity may be capped by worries about his crinkly hand or his preference for a more luxurious fabric. However, he warmly approves of medieval fabric’s new status as a streetwear favourite. “I find the idea of ​​a streetwear-inspired design done in a very traditional type of fabric very interesting,” he says. “After all, we live in the 21st century, not the 16th. Why not mix all the things we have at our disposal? » Fleece, you have been officially warned.

