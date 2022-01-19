The fashion word remembers André Leon Talley





Photo: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock On Tuesday, famous fashion icon Andr Leon Talley died in New York City at age 73. Talley was an inimitable force in the fashion industry, a beacon of glamour, luxury and flamboyance. He began his career in fashion working for Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute before becoming a receptionist at Interview magazine under Andy Warhol. He moved to Paris to edit Everyday Women’s Clothing then began his legendary career at vogue, joined in 1983 as director of fashion information and became creative director in 1987. He remained at vogue to some extent over the next three decades, forging an infamous and tumultuous friendship with Anna Wintour and shaping the voice of mainstream publications until her departure in 2013. A pioneering black tastemaker in a notoriously white and elitist industry, Talley was a close friend and mentor to dozens of legendary designers, including Oscar de la Renta, John Galliano and Alexander McQueen, as well as models like Naomi Campbell. Photos show it with all walks of cultural icons: Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Francois Lebowitz, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring. In 2008, he styled the Obamas in their first year in the White House. Often cutting a dramatic figure in voluminous dresses and capes, his unmistakable personal style and flair have made him a fixture in the fashion world. In 2018, Talley was the subject of a documentary, The Gospel According to André, which followed him from a childhood in the segregated South to the top of voguemasthead. In 2020, he publishes Chiffon trench coats, a best-selling memoir that looks back at how he managed to survive the insidious racism of the fashion industry. Here’s how designers, writers and celebrities have paid tribute to Talley. For a little black gay boy who reached the southern stars, there were few people I could admire up there among the stars who just looked more fabulous to me than you Andre. For a generation of boysAndre Leon Talley was a beacon of grace and aspiration. TEAR pic.twitter.com/9MzNkKNl45 — NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 19, 2022 The loss of my friend Andre Leon Talley is heartbreaking. A singular fashion force that is bright, fierce, unapologetic and committed to social justice in an industry that has too often refused to recognize black beauty, creativity and excellence. RIP ALT pic.twitter.com/rAKz3zKi8s — Darren Walker (@darrenwalker) January 19, 2022 Andr Leon Talley was such a force that I know his most recent memoir gained a ton of press, but his first is one of my all-time favorites. The writing is incredibly beautiful; I think it may be out of print, but if you can pick up a copy, you won’t regret it. pic.twitter.com/dV8TMe4QeZ — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) January 19, 2022 Listening to Andre Leon Talley, reading him, was always an education, generally in pleasure. https://t.co/juv2J6Osk6 — Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) January 19, 2022 Andre Leon Talley. A true American and original genius. For me personally an example of how to be black, tall, southern and unashamed to take up space because you deserve it. But what stands out most about his memoir is how much he LOVES this world and the people who inhabit it. pic.twitter.com/8Bow738XfC — Brandon (@blgtylr) January 19, 2022 Farewell André Leon Talley. An imposing figure, in every way. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 19, 2022 No one has told a story quite like Andre Leon Talley. His inflection, his intonation, his hand gestures: he could spin a fairy tail from a steering wheel or a sleeve. He breathed fashion. He broke the barriers in this industry. It was quirky, funny, biting, ornate and utterly fabulous. pic.twitter.com/OfC0yWH75r — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) January 19, 2022 Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

