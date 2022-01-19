Nora Fatehi’s love for bodycon dresses





Nora Fatehi often leaves us in awe of her clothing choices. The actress recently shared photos of herself posing in a printed bodycon dress. Nora often chooses tight dresses to wear on different occasions and her photos go viral from time to time. Here are some of her best looks, complete with bodycon dresses. Instagram/@NoraFatehi Nora’s latest photos Nora stuns in her recent Instagram photos. She wore a printed bodycon dress with a side-swept hairstyle and minimal makeup. Instagram/@NoraFatehi dressed in white This white bodycon dress shows off Nora’s toned figure. Instagram/@NoraFatehi Out and about Nora Fatehi is a poser in this vibrant yellow slip dress. She pairs it with a contrasting orange handbag. Instagram/@NoraFatehi lady in red Doesn’t this look remind you of Chris De Burgh’s song, Lady In Red? Nora looks her best in this photo. Instagram/@NoraFatehi Pop star look Nora Fatehi is giving major popstar vibes in this shiny blue bodycon dress paired with red lipstick and hoop earrings. Instagram/@NoraFatehi Smoking Nora Nora Fatehi is just smoking in this white bodycon dress cut out with a thigh-high slit. Instagram/@NoraFatehi black elegance This black long sleeve cutout dress is the perfect choice for a cold weather party. Instagram/@NoraFatehi blingy affair Nora shines in this dress with lots of bling.

