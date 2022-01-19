Andr Leon Talley, a giant of the fashion world, died at 73





Jean Lamparski 2020Getty Images

André Leon Talley, the larger-than-life fashion editor who carved out a place for himself as a black pioneer in an industry notoriously dominated by white elitism, has died at 73, according to a declaration posted on his Instagram account yesterday. Raised by his grandmother, Talley grew up in North Carolina during the Jim Crow era. There, fashion occupied an important place in his mind, even from an early age. In his 2020 memoir, Chiffon trench coatshe recalls witnessing the glamor of First Lady Jackie Kennedy at the inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961: “I was obsessed with his pillbox hat, and his little piece of fur at the collar, and his fur-lined boots, as well as the muff she wore to keep her hands warm on the freezing January day.” After college studies in French literature at North Carolina Central University and Brown University, Talley became an apprentice at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, working under the iconic Harper’s Bazaar editor Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute. Thanks to Vreeland, “I learned to speak the language of style, fantasy and literature”, he writes in Chiffon trench coats. He quickly became a rising star on the scene, rubbing shoulders with Karl Lagerfeld, Halston, Andy Warhol, etc. Over the decades, he has held positions in publications such as Interview, Daily Women’s Clothing, The New York Timesand Vog. Talley has also become a fashion staple, whether front row at couture shows or on the Met Gala red carpet, almost always in her bespoke caftans. Victor BoikoGetty Images Until the end of his life, Talley was known for nurturing the new frontier of fashion, even as he navigated the intimate circles of top designers like Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, Diana of Furstenbergand Manolo Blahnik. About mentoring promising young designers, Talley said BAZAAR.com in 2020“I must give credit to my former mentors, editors Diana Vreeland and Carrie Donovan. I had great role models. You just nurture through conversation or special opportunities, and encourage them to never give up.” This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

