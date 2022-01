Queen Letizia from Spain proved she’s a lover of vintage fashion, pulling a designer dress from her mother-in-law large sofas closet that has not been worn for over 40 years. The Queen and her husband King Felipe attended a reception for the diplomatic corps accredited in Spain on Monday at the Royal Square in Madrid. For the event, the royal wore a Valentino dress with a long forest green A-line skirt with a pink and white sash at the waist and a sheer pink long-sleeved top with large pink floral embroidery. This dress previously belonged to Felipes’ mother, Queen Sofa, who last wore the look in 1977 at Gymnich Castle during a state trip to Germany with her husband, King Juan Carlos. He abdicated the throne in 2014. The current monarch is known for recycling some of her favorite outfits, just like her British royal counterparts Kate Middleton and queen elizabeth. And this high-end 40-year-old design isn’t the only outfit she’s borrowed from her mother-in-law’s wardrobe lately. In September, Letizia wore another of Sofas’ old dresses while hosting deckchairs President Sebastien Piera at the Royal Palace. This time, she chose a short-sleeved pastel pink floral cocktail dress with rhinestone-embellished flowers on top and cinched in with a thin metallic silver belt. Queen Sofa last wore this set in 1981 during an official trip to Rome. More great stories from vanity lounge Camilla: the controversial figure who could become queen

