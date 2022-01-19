What’s the best way to dress toddlers for a winter car ride? | News





With Washington winters seemingly getting colder every year, many people layer up and wear bulkier coats. But toddler car seat technicians have specific recommendations on how to keep your child warm without hampering the safety of the harness. Experts do not recommend wearing bulky clothes in car seats. It’s not ideal to have anything thicker than a sweatshirt between your child and their harness, as this can prevent the harness from fitting as well as it should. Even with the harness snug against their coat, children would not be protected as intended due to coat compression. Bulky materials cause a looser harness. Dressing toddlers in thin layers is a safer practice that can still keep them warm. In a car accident, the plush padding of a coat immediately flattens under the force, leaving extra space under the harness, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (PAA). A child can then slip between the straps and be ejected from the seat. Instead, experts recommend that toddlers wear a lightweight jacket, tying them snugly into their harness, then putting a blanket on top. This way, the toddler is warm and the harness is always snug. The AAP recommends that infants and toddlers wear one more diaper than adults. Parents can dress their little one in a light jacket with a puffy coat over it to keep them warm outside. Then, when getting in the car, take off the coat and have a blanket handy. The AAP also recommends bringing the car seat carrier indoors when not in use, at least in cold weather. In this way, getting into the car reduces body heat less. There are plenty of ways to make sure little ones stay warm without hampering the success of the harness. Gloves and mitts, beanies, booties, blankets, and masks can all provide a little extra warmth without getting between the harness and the child. If your little one is going to be wearing a snowsuit, it’s a good idea to have a change of clothes while they’re in the car.

