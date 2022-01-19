Andr Leon Talley: The fashion world reacts to the death of an indomitable editor

The death of the oldvogue creative director Andr Leon Talley has rocked the fashion world.

The journalist died at the age of 73 in a hospital in White Plains, New York. His death was confirmed by his literary agent, David Vigliano, this Tuesday, January 18.

Talley was US Voguedirector of fashion information from 1983 to 1987, and became the magazine’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995.

Its representatives, TAA PR, said in a statement: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and client, the indomitable Andre Leon Talley, on January 18, 2022 in New York City.

Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life longtime creative director of vogue during its rise to prominence as the global fashion bible.

Over the past five decades as an international icon, [he] was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.

Tributes poured in from fashion designers, models and magazine editors to mourn the loss of the industry icon, who championed diversity in the global fashion industry.

Edward Enninful

Edward Enninful, editor of British vogue, paid tribute to Talley via an Instagram post, writing: RIP dear Andr. Without you, there would be no me. Thank you for leading the way.

Diana of Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg shared a photo of Talley on her Instagram account and wrote: Goodbye darling Andr.

No one saw the world more glamorously than you, no one was bigger and more moving than you.

The world will be less happy. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years I miss your loud cries I love you so much.

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs posted his own tribute and said he was in shock at news of Talleys’ death.

You stood up for me and you’ve been my friend from the start, he said. Our talks, the times we shared oh my friend.

You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear Andrew. Rest in peace.

Arianne Phillips

Once upon a time in Hollywood Costume designer Arianne Phillips wrote on Instagram: Andr Leon Talley pioneer, dapper gentleman, fashion editor, writer, journalist and in a singular voice his witty repartee, larger than life icon.

Ever so kind and funny, her contribution to fashion and culture is one for the history books. What sad news to hear of his passing. Rest in power André.

Thousand Jovovich

Actress and model Milla Jovovich described Talley as a force of nature and one of the most genuinely wonderful humans I’ve ever met.

She continued: Always there with the loveliest smile and open arms, he was so sweet and kind, always so gracious, and I imagine the term fierce was coined after I met him.

I feel so lucky to have been embraced in its warm glow so many times in my career, because good people are rare in this business and you’re much more likely to encounter a scowl when you go places that its ubiquitous, all-encompassing beauty.

Sending you so much love André. It was an honor and a privilege, added Jovovich.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy

Rodarte fashion designers and filmmakers Kate and Laura Mulleavy have mourned the loss of a legend.

The sisters shared a photo of Talley attending their first runway collection in 2006 on Instagram and added: We will never forget this amazing moment.

Donna Karan

Donna Karan, designer of fashion brands Donna Karan New York and DKNY, said Talley is fashion.

In her tribute, the designer posted a photo of herself laughing with Talley during an interview and wrote: There will never be another Andr. He was larger than life and his passion for fashion was like no other.

Everyone loved André and he loved everyone back. He will be remembered for his kindness, his grace, his knowledge, his style, his wisdom for this industry and its people.

I love you Andre. You will always be in our hearts forever and ever.

Coco Rock

Canadian model Coco Rocha paid tribute to Talley and described him as a fashion legend and a walking encyclopedia of knowledge.

She added: I know that over the next few days there will be a lot of talk about the flamboyant trail he forged as an estranged southern black man who found his place at the epicenter of fashion.

Beyond her reputation as a fashion icon, Rocha said she personally knows Talley as a sweet and genuinely kind human being.

He and I were neighbors in Westchester County for much of the past decade and he often checked on me and my family.

In the last email he sent me, we were talking about having tea and introducing him to my new baby girl, Iley, she wrote.

His last parting words to me were, Nothing matters in this world but family and love, and there you have it.

Hopefully, in the moments leading up to his passing, he remembered how much he was also loved by the extended family he had maintained for many decades in this industry. We will miss him.

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe said the world has lost one of the most amazing people.

The designer and author, who rose to fame as a celebrity stylist, said Talley was more than just the classiest, most stylish man I’ve ever met.

I stumbled upon every word you said to me because I felt like fashion royalty was speaking to me and I was lucky enough to experience it, she continued.

You told me to stop being afraid of failure, it was a waste of time, and that confidence was more chic.

You seemed invincible to me and I can honestly say the world has gotten a little less glamorous these days. You will be missed by so many and thank you for inspiring me and countless others with your passion and endless wisdom.

Zac Posen

Zac Posen said he was heartbroken over the loss of Talley and thanked the fashion icon for his wisdom [and] support for many years of friendship.

Andrs belief in my work meant so much to me, he wrote on Instagram. He was my fashion angel, deeply loved by generations at ZP studio and my family for over 20 years. Legend, pioneer, a king. I will miss you terribly.

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano, who rose to fame after becoming the youngest winner of Project track, said Talley was a lost legend.

André, an eternal icon who changed the game for so many, he wrote. Thanks for all the support.