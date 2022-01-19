Fashion
Woman Shares ‘How to Dress in Appalachia’ in Viral Video
A video has gone viral after a woman shared ‘How to Dress in Appalachia’ on TikTok with over 6 million views.
the video comes after parts of Appalachia, which for @appalachian_forager, whose first name is Whitney, means eastern Kentucky, received inches of snow.
In the video, which has received over 13,000 comments, Whitney walks viewers through the steps she takes to prepare for snow.
The first step, she says, is a base coat. The second step, however, is to put on “three pairs of nasty sweatpants.”
From there, Whitney showed off the details of how she keeps herself warm from head to toe. Beyond showing off her winter gear, Whitney also showed viewers how to make “snow cream” – ice cream made from fresh snow.
In February, Jenna Bush Hager shared on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna how she and her family whipped up the makeshift treat after a snowstorm hit New York.
NBC News health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom says the snow used for this recipe should be fresh.
“It should always be fresh, though,” she said TODAY food. “I.e. freshly fallen, and needless to say, no plows, whether it’s all plowed or sideways, even if it looks OK, skip that. Well sure, skip anything that isn’t snow white, anything discolored at all.”
In Whitney’s recipe, she uses eight cups of snow, salt, sugar, milk, vanilla, and chocolate chips.
As the video continued, Whitney added three layers of sweatshirts to complement the three layers of sweatpants.
“Bonus points if one of your top layers was purchased for a quarter at the First Church of God basement thrift store,” she wrote on the video.
She then moves to her feet which she begins with a base layer of socks.
“The most crucial step, the bread bag,” she said, referring to a Wonder plastic bread bag she wraps her foot in. She said the bag keeps her feet drier than “any Muck boot, Justin boot, Red Wing boot.”
She secured the bag by wrapping her calf in duct tape.
“Don’t overtighten it,” she said. “You will cut off your circulation.”
On the other side, she uses a grocery bag which she says will “work just fine”.
After another layer of socks, she’s ready for the next step.
“If you’re not sweating yet, you’re not doing it well,” she said.
After layering two hats and a face mask, for the gloves, she puts on a pair of socks.
Whitney then showed viewers how she collects snow for snow cream. After bringing the snow inside and combining all the ingredients for the treat, Whitney takes a bite.
“It tastes like childhood,” she says.
Some commenters were drawn to the “random” nature of the video while others said her routine sounded too familiar.
“THIS BREAD BAG UNLOCKED A CENTRAL MEMORY,” said one commenter.
“If you never wore socks for gloves, did you really live?” another added.
Newsweek contacted Whitney for comment.
