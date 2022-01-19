Andr Leon Talley, Vogue’s first black creative director, has died

“When you talk about me, you have to talk about my talents and my knowledge, and that I also shared this knowledge and experiences from my upbringing through the fashion world.

Editor-in-chief Andre Leon Talley arrives at a Carolina Herrera fashion show on February 12, 2018 in New York City.

Andr Leon Talley, pioneering fashion journalist and first black creative director of American Vogues, has died in New York at the age of 73. The announcement of Talleys’ death has been published on his Instagram but did not specify the cause of death. Over the past five decades as an international icon [he] was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers, according to the statement.

His illustrious career, which began in 1974, saw him work in various publications before entering Vogue in 1983, which led to his seminal role as creative director from 1988 to 1995, making him the first African-American man to hold this position. A pioneering figure in fashion journalism, Talley is considered a central figure in Vogues’ rise to fashion bible status.

Talley and Anna Wintour attend a Chanel fashion show on January 23, 2007 in Paris.

Talley became an icon in his own right, known for his larger than life personality to complement his 6ft 7in frame which he often draped in decadent capes, dresses and kaftans. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, peers and those who admired him in various social circles.

Designer Diane von Furstenberg wrote: No one has seen the world more elegantly and glamorously than you, no one was more moving and grander than you, the world will be less joyful now. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years. I will miss your loud cries and your loyal friendship. I love you so much.

RIP dear Andrew. Without you, there would be no me. Thank you for leading the way, wrote British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who is the first black man to run the UK edition of the magazine. On Wednesday morning, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who had had a turbulent relationship with Talley for years (he quit the magazine after their reported fallout) spoke of her joy over fashion and their friendship. Andre’s loss is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically encouraged each season and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries without ever forgetting where he started; those who knew fashion, and vogue, simply because of him; and, not to mention, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were constantly encouraged by each new discovery of Andrs, which he talked about aloud, and volubiously, no one could make people more excited than him about the fashion details the seemingly more insignificant” she said in a statement published in Vogue. However, it is the loss of André as a colleague and friend that I think of now; its immeasurable. He was beautiful and erudite and mercurially wickedly funny too. As in many decades-long relationships, there were some tough times, but all I want to remember today, all I care about is the brilliant, compassionate man who was a friend generous and loving to me and my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss dearly. Model and actor Milla Jovovich expressed shock at the news before describing Talley as one of the most genuinely wonderful humans she has ever met. evil resides The star said she felt especially lucky to have known Talley’s kindness because good people are rare in this business.”

