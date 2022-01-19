Fashion
Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon, dies at 73
NEW YORK — Andre Leon Talley, a towering and highly visible figure in the fashion world who made history as a rare black editor in a predominantly white industry, has died. He was 73 years old.
The Tuesday death of Talley, the influential former creative director and editor of Vogue magazine, was confirmed on his Instagram page early Wednesday. No details were given as to his cause of death, but he was known to have had health issues in recent years.
Dressed in her signature capes or colorful caftans, Talley was a regular on the fashion runways in New York and Europe for decades, or atop the famous Met Gala steps. At 6ft 6in tall, he cut an imposing and unforgettable figure; a Vogue staffer called him “the pharaoh of the fabulous,” the magazine wrote in its obituary.
But he was even more celebrated by fashion insiders for his extensive knowledge, accumulated over decades of devotion to craftsmanship that began as a youth in the Jim Crow-era South, when he walked to to the Duke University campus, where her grandmother cleaned dorms, to read Vogue.
In a 2013 Vanity Fair spread titled “The Eyeful Tower”, Talley was described as “perhaps the industry’s most important link to the past”. Designer Tom Ford told the magazine that Talley was “one of the last great fashion editors with an incredible sense of fashion history. He can see through everything you do right down to the original reference. , predict what was on your inspiration board.”
Talley was also a familiar figure to viewers, serving as a judge on “America’s Top Model” and appearing on “Sex and the City” and “Empire.”
Among the many celebrities who offered their condolences on Wednesday was her friend Whoopi Goldberg, who said her death came “just in time for the front line of fashion week in heaven.”
“Unforgettable in every way,” Goldberg added on Twitter.
Kerry Washington also praised Kerry Washington, who wrote on Instagram: “Oh Andre! Heaven isn’t ready for you honey!!!!!! Everything hereafter is gonna be just too fabulous now…heavens we’ll know what real fame looks like.”
Designer Diane von Furstenberg paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “No one saw the world more glamorously than you, no one was grander and more moving than you.”
In her 2003 memoir, “ALT: A Memoir,” Talley focused on two of the most important women in her life: her maternal grandmother, Bennie Frances Davis, and legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland.
“Bennie Frances Davis may have looked like a typical African-American housekeeper to many people who saw her on an ordinary day, but I, who could see her soul, could also see her secret: that even though she wore a fishnet hairstyle and work clothes to scrub toilets and floors, she wore an invisible tiara,” he wrote.
Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Durham, North Carolina, Talley held various jobs before arriving in New York in the 1970s, soon meeting Vreeland and forming a friendship that lasted until her death in 1989. After stints with Interview magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, he was hired at Vogue in 1983 by editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and was named creative director in 1988.
Late in life he had a public falling out with Wintour, having published another memoir in 2020, “The Chiffon Trenches”, which included behind-the-scenes stories about Wintour and other fashion figures like the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.
“Andre’s loss is felt by so many of us today,” Wintour said in Vogue’s obituary. “The designers he enthusiastically applauded every season and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries without ever forgetting where he came from. is gone; those who knew fashion and Vogue, simply because of him…
“Yet it is the loss of André as a colleague and friend that I think of now,” Wintour said, calling it “immeasurable”.
Talley told The Associated Press in a 2003 interview that he worked in the late 1960s as a ranger in Washington and Maryland, where he told visitors about the slaves who built Fort Washington and disguised themselves as soldiers. of the civil war.
In this interview, he felt that of all the types of clothing, he considered shoes to be the most important.
“You can tell everything about a person by what they put on their feet,” Talley told the AP. “If it’s a man and you can see the reflection of his face on the top of his black shoes, it means they’ve been polished to perfection. If it’s a woman and she’s wearing shoes that hurt, shoes that hurt are very fashionable!”
But, when asked what he considered the ultimate luxury item, it wasn’t shoes, but rather “a fabulous clean bed with white Egyptian cotton sheets.”
He was honest about long-standing struggles with his weight. When asked if fashion and food go together, he noted that “food is not important in the fashion world, where you’re supposed to look like an asparagus.
“In my world, it’s buttery pound cake, fried chicken, potato salad, and warm cookies. It’s hard to tear yourself away from that for a lettuce sandwich.”
