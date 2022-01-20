Halo Infinites Shimmery Nail Polish: The Kotaku Fashion Review

I love playing video games in front of the open sky. Picture: Microsoft

Everyone’s talking about Microsoft this week, with the huge megabodies big moves in the play area, everyone’s tongue is moving. But everything you’ve heard is true: Yes, Microsoft just launched a very strange collaboration with cosmetics manufacturer OPI consisting of 12 Xbox-branded nail polishes. Like Fashion Expert Kotaku dot coms, I of course had to check them for a Kotaku Fashion magazine.

Thank you, once again, to my wonderful girlfriend, who funds this series.

Each of OPI’s 12 new Xbox-branded nail polish colorways has a nightmarish name based on a pun. Some of them cause me physical agony. Normally, I wouldn’t spend the better part of two paragraphs listing nail polish colors, but since I had to read them, now you have to, too. I will list in order of my understanding of their puns.

You Had Me At HALO, which is the one my girlfriend bought me, is a pretty shimmery blue. This pun is good that’s why my girlfriend bought it, the rest was too painful. Pixel Dust is a pretty mauve, with an equally fine pun. Trading Paint, which is an apricot, is hardly a pun, really. However, that doesn’t drive me crazy, he’s in the top three.

From now on, things get worse (and more confusing). Sage Simulation is a pleasant sage green, and the color actually reflects the name, which is more than I can say for most of them. Heart and Con-Soul is a sore pun, but a very pretty crimson. Achievement Unlocked isn’t even a pun, and its color isn’t even tangentially related to the phrase that causes me a moderate amount of rage and grief.

Quest for Quartz and Racing for Pinks are self explanatory in terms of colors, but I have no idea what the joke is even here, I’m sorry. The last four colors all have relatively sensible puns, but incite so much rage that I’ll leave them at the bottom of the list, in hell, where they belong.

This image disorients me extremely, the mirrored hands cause deep distress. Picture: Microsoft

The Pass Is Always Greener is a pastel green that’s both appropriate and infuriating. You Cant CTRL Me is a light pastel blue. Its name is so tangentially linked to Xbox that I had to take the time to explain to my girlfriend that Microsoft has pretty much unified its PC and console ecosystems. Suzi Is My Avatar is based on OPI’s Suzi line, which is named after one of OPI’s founders. It’s a poor color and a weird name. I despise him. Finally, we end with the gorgeous and awfully named NOOBerry, a beautiful purple with such a bad name my girlfriend refused to buy it despite knowing it would be my favorite color. I curse NOOBerry, and damn those who named him.

All in all, these are relatively normal nail polish colors, all of which fall into one of three different formula lines, each with their own pros and cons. My personal polish, You Had Me At HALO, is a long-lasting Infinite Shine affair, which claims to last up to 12 days when combined with suitable base and top coats.

The colors are strong overall, and so far the polish has held up extremely well to my typing, consuming, and hand washing. However, these nail polishes don’t just exist in material realities, but purchasing $20 of these colors from Ulta will unlock in-game items for Go Horizons and Infinite Halo. I hope collection-obsessed players enjoy their new nail polishes and use them because they look pretty good all things considered.

the Infinite Halo unlock is the most interesting for me as an enthusiast Infinite Halo player who has, like many people, was deeply disappointed with the cosmetics of the games That much. To my shame, I actually opted for the Anubis armor set to go with my Willow Tea armor skin, because I desperately need to play a nice character in the murder video game of robot armor.

The promo armor coating is a shimmery, shiny blue that’s obviously inspired by the You Had Me At HALO nail polish color. Its speckled and shimmering texture is totally unique among Infinite Halothe colors of the armor, and I really like it. This overlap of real-world and in-game modes is cute, and it’s interesting to see a game like Halo work backwards like this. Real-world fashion crossovers are commonplace in games like fortnite, but to see it in a series of more hardcore gamers like Halo marks a noticeable change in the culture of the industry.

This Spartan is stuck in the void, maybe one day he will be saved. Picture: Microsoft

Food and beverage promotions have been a staple of HaloWeird Capitalism’s exit strategy for years, and the normalization of women playing video games and men painting their fingernails has created another vector for Weird Capitalism to enact its strange presence upon us. None of these phenomena are new, but their movements into mainstream culture are still notable.

For those of you who have never worn nail polish before and are curious due to your deep desire for in-game cosmetics (or your need for player-based justification for trying new aesthetic), here are some basic tips on how to choose and incorporate a good shoe polish into your outfits.

First, learning your undertones can be a huge help. Everyone’s skin is different, especially when it comes to undertones that alter the actual shade of your skin, as opposed to its hue. Me, for example, I’m pretty cool, which means my sense of style leans towards soft, wintry colors like blue and purple, but that doesn’t mean I can’t get warm whenever I want. (especially using trendy pieces). This applies to clothes, but especially to accents like nail polish, which are directly on your skin where the contrast is most evident.

If your skin tone matches your nail polish, this will work in most, if not all, situations unless you explicitly choose an odd color combination that clashes with your polish. If your veins are visible, you can determine your undertones fairly quickly. If they are noticeably blue or purple, you are cool-toned. If it’s neutral blue or green, you’re neutral. If they are closer to green, you have warm tones. These tones don’t dictate which colors will look good on you, but they can be a helpful guide. Alternatively, you can use gold and silver to determine your undertones. If you look good with silver, you are mostly cool-toned. If you look good with gold, you’re mostly warm-toned. Use it as a basic guide for color selection.

Once you figure this out, choosing nail polishes should be easy. Just use polishes that match your skin tones and most of the clothes you wear and you’ll be fine. For those of you who have been converted by a Infinite Halo promotionwelcome. Be gentle with your nails, otherwise chipped polish can look great when done right.

I cortana now. Photo: Kotaku

All this talk about shades and color combinations leads me to believe that You Had Me At HALO is also the color of choice for the Master Chiefs. For those of you in doubt, please consider how well his Mjolnir armor probably protects his fingernails. I’m pretty sure his pale, sun-hungry skin would look great with a nice bruise, if he ever managed to get out of the armor. The chief’s muscular, taupe form would not only go great with a nice, shimmering blue, but it would also likely remind him of the Forerunner bases he spends so much time in throughout the series.

All in all, You Had Me At HALO is a good choice if you don’t know where else to start and also want to feel like America’s other dad, Master Chief.