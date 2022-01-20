My Dress-Up Darling’s Gojo and Marin Break Gender Norms





In Episode 2 of My Dress-Up Darling, Gojo realizes why he and Marin quickly grew close – both of them breaking traditional gender norms.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2, “Wanna hurry up and do it?now streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The premiere of My darling dressingpits polar Gojo and Marin on their cosplay adventures, as she agrees to help her classmate create her dream cosplay – Shizuku-Tan from the lewd video game Slippery Girls 2. As Marin explains where her character, Gojo watches in utter disbelief. Marin’s detailed explanation puts poor Gojo in a culture shock, considering he’s spent his whole life making traditional dolls and doesn’t know anything about anime, manga, or video games. At first he even thinks Marin is joking, but his gaze is completely serious. Her shock, however, initially comes from Marin playing lewd video games in the first place.

When asked, Marin proudly states “Does it matter whether you’re a boy or a girl when you really like something?” and Gojo immediately reverts to his old (and only) friend who disowned him for being a doll-loving boy. With tears in his eyes, he ecstatically replies “Absolutely not!” andsayshe is delighted to work with her. Combining her unusual passion for dolls and clothes with her love of video games and lewd anime, Marin teaches Gojo that it’s okay to defy gender norms. Although one lives in the “popular world” and the other is locked up, they have a deep level of understanding and can confide their adoration for things that society does not deem worthy of sharing.

Agreeing to break these gender norms together, Marin unexpectedly visits Gojo one weekend and finds her house and doll shop by searching for "Gojo Dolls". After agreeing to take cosplay action, Marin cheekily strips down in a floral swimsuit while Gojo nearly passes out from embarrassment. After an excessive amount of pep talk, Gojo reassures himself that this is just a business interaction and he stops being so embarrassed.

After Marin teases him about her bust measurement, Gojo finally sees her blush when he measures her crotch. With the playing field obviously leveled, Marin gives her a copy of Slippery Girls 1 and 2 for reference as she leaves for the day. Gojo’s grandfather later catches him playing the lewd video game without any embarrassment, and is shocked to find his grandson taking notes and looking at him rather earnestly.

Two episodes, and already hard not to like the adorable audacity of Marin. There have been complaints that Gojo is an annoying character, but his demeanor will surely change as his confidence grows. Episode 2 definitely features a steamier side to the story, but fans hope that's just one side of the adorable romantic slice-of-life anime. There is no doubtMy darling dressingstands out as a breakthrough for the 2022 winter season. My Dress-Up Darling airs every Saturday on Funimation and Crunchyroll.



