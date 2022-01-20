Maluma Stars in Latest Versace Men’s Campaign – Footwear News





Months after donning Versace at September's Met Gala, Maluma has teamed up with the Italian luxury brand once again as the face of its latest menswear campaign. For the campaign, the Colombian singer co-stars with his dog Buda in a series of three images shot by photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In the set of photos, Maluma can be seen wearing looks from Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, including a varsity jacket adorned with an array of branded patterned patches and "Donatella" embroidered across the heart. "When I first met Maluma, I immediately felt his energy and engaging personality," Donatella Versace, creative director at Versace, said in a statement. "He's a trendsetter and he's never afraid to challenge himself. He's the kind of man who makes a difference and makes the world a better place, that makes him the perfect Versace man! I am so excited to have Maluma in my new Spring/Summer campaign.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace Maluma described the experience as a “dream come true to be the face of an iconic fashion house like Versace”. In a campaign statement, the “Hawái” singer said, “Fashion is one of my greatest passions outside of music and to be part of the vision of Donatella and the Versace family is an honor. Together , we’ve created memorable moments with custom performances and red carpet looks, magazine covers and the incredible design of the Met Gala 2021.” “With this campaign, we are creating more memories together as a fashion family,” added Maluma. “One of my biggest highlights for 2022 will be my dog ​​Buda in his first campaign with me – man’s best friend joins fashion. It’s for a lot more memories with my Versace family. The singer, who turns 28 next week and stars in the upcoming romantic comedy “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez, is not new to the world or to fashion collaborations. He previously worked with brands such as Dsquared2 and Pyer Moss on tour wear and performance looks, respectively, and last year launched a limited-edition line of ready-to-wear and sneakers with Balmain. .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

