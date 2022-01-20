Designer Ervin Latimer makes his Pitti Uomo debut





FLORENCE, Italy Radical queer energy is eternal. For millennia it has endured repression, oppression, legal, religious and moral sanctions, torture, witch hunts, pogroms, a holocaust, caricature and stereotyping and several plagues. Yet it survives and thrives in all its subversive glory, surfacing in the most unlikely places. Take, for example, Anna Konda. This figure in a leotard, cheap pumps and ratty blonde wig is a character adopted by Ervin Latimer, a mixed-race queer designer from Finland. Potty-mouthed and as big as the playmaker Mr. Latimer was to become, Anna Konda is extravagant at heart. So much so that she commandeered a spot as a special guest designer at Pitti Uomo, the world’s largest trade show dedicated specifically to menswear; rather than exploiting the opportunity to promote Mr. Latimer’s new Latimmier label, his alter ego has instead used it to kick off the big manhood ball. Other creators, even other queer creators (I’m thinking of Telfar Clemens), lavished the stipends provided by Pitti Uomo to stage shows that offered pointed critiques of social norms. Yet to date, Mr. Latimer is the first to transport a band of friends representing many points on the gender identification spectrum to Florence and feature them in a fashion show inspired by the fashion balls.

It’s about creating space for yourself, Mr. Latimer, 33, and the winner of the Finnish Young Designer of the Year Award in 2020, said to himself 10 days ago by phone from Helsinki, before putting away his wigs and tights for the trip to Italy. The idea that I can make room for my family to be exactly what we want to be is a response to the society we were part of that didn’t give us room to be. Here, I dictate the rules. And here, in a frescoed ballroom in Palazzo Pucci, a short walk from the Duomo, Mr Latimer staged a Covid-altered version of the elaborate drag flips that first came to public attention in 1990, when Jennie Livingstons documentary Paris Is Burning began screening at film festivals, and it eventually went mainstream in a watered down fashion with the TV melodrama Pose. It is now difficult to determine exactly when vogueing became a global phenomenon. Yet that was long after his legendary ancestors, the likes of Paris Dupree, Dorian Corey, Pepper LaBeija and Willi Ninja, had gone to their graves.

The tragedy is not only that these people, and many other pioneers who died early of AIDS, did not live long enough to achieve fame and fortune, but that death also robbed them of their legacy. It’s fair to say that Mr. Ninja could not have imagined a day when a young man of color from Finland would gather around him a diverse group of gay, straight, non-binary and trans people to worship and celebrate the indiscipline of radical queer identity. However, Mr. Ninja surely understood that diversity in its purest sense is, as Mr. Latimer said, active and not reactive. It’s not about making the right PR move.

It’s a spectacle of cut, spliced ​​and oversized suit jackets or pants with large notches at the shins shown on characters like Caroline Suinner, a Nigerian-Finnish artist who identifies as non-binary, even not at all ; or on Jay-Chelle Jimeno, a non-binary Cuban-Finnish interpreter; and about Thomas Moose, a transmasculine person who collaborates with Mr. Latimer because he expresses masculinity but doesn’t call it menswear or womenswear, which is important because for a lot of non-binary people it’s hard to choose one or the other. It’s a show where model Marie Grace Iradukunda can play with masculinity but in a non-toxic way, as they say.

This is a show hosted by Mr. Latimer, in the guise of Anna Konda, impressive comeback in this red leotard and filmed by the Finnish director Arto Halonen for a documentary on two black professional basketball players, Mr. Latimers father, Ervin, is the one who broke color barriers by emigrating to Finland in the 1970s to play in the local leagues. For much of his life, young Mr. Latimer was expected to follow in his father’s footsteps. Yet here he was introducing models one by one in categories like butch reality, straight from American drag balls. It was a modest event, presented in front of a reduced crowd, in accordance with health regulations adopted to counter the spread of the Omicron strain of Covid-19. Still, the boisterous spirit of the ballroom remained intact and the music, played by DJ Coco Ninja, in a medley of tracks with unprintable titles and MFSB 1974 Love Is the Message, was as old-school as it gets. . It’s true that by the lacerating standards of legendary DJs like Selvin Mizrahi, Anna Kondas’ readings, or verbal assessments, were benign, more encouraging than ferociously murderous. The communalism, however, would have been recognizable to anyone who has ever watched two track competitors fight to the last drop of the dead. And there was plenty of shade. May you all strut your stuff! Shaban Ramadani, an artist and model from London, told fellow cast members during a backstage ritual before the show started. Then, in keeping with the canon of radical queerdom, Mr. Ramadani spun the reading. What I mean, he said, is: May you all crash and I fly away.

